Her Bosses Are Forcing Her to Burn PTO Against Her Will—And It’s Sending Her Job Security Anxiety Through the Roof

Should workers be forced to use their days off by a certain time?

Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

My friends, those questions are at the crux of today’s story.

The woman who wrote is concerned that the pressure she’s feeling to use her PTO by the end of the year might be a sign of something more ominous…

Let’s take a look at what she had to say about this.

I think my employer is forcing me to take PTO before the end of the year. “Am I paranoid or is this a red flag? I haven’t been in trouble recently with my employer, save for that one time I was late. I have two bosses, one who snaps, the other who bottlenecks projects. The one who bottlenecks told me that on a project we submitted last year, she hasn’t finished this one task that will complete the project, even after 9 months.

She’s a little bit worried about this…

She told me since there’s nothing left to do on the project and there’s nothing left she has for me to prepare, she would like me to take PTO if I ran out of work. This makes me scared. I am not on a PIP, but I have been put on a PIP before for: having cancer, and the company trying to cover up a series of layoffs. But why would they want me to take PTO?

This place sounds like a train wreck.

The other boss I work with, the one who snaps, I’m working on his one project that’s really just a disaster, because consultants are slow or unreliable, and my boss tried to work around the law on a portion of the project and got caught by the agency that is super tedious to please the client. That guy told me he has nothing for me when this project is done. Whenever that will be. So now I’m seeking out work in my office or I might be forced to take PTO. I saved my PTO because I am a cancer survivor, and because it’s so freaking busy all the time, I avoid going to the doctor so it doesn’t impair deadlines. But I have been meaning to see my specialists for quite some time. I just wish I could reach someone on the phone. What do you think might be going on?”

Readers spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

And this individual weighed in.

Let’s hope this is just a paperwork issue and nothing more nefarious.

Keep your fingers crossed!

She’s feeling the pressure from her bosses about this…