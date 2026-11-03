Her Husband Offered Their Master Bed to His Rude, Gross Parents Without Asking—So She Shut Down the In-Law Invasion Cold

There are some things that you really need to check in with your spouse about. The woman in this story didn’t have that luxury and is disgusted by her husband’s lack of courtesy to her.

See why she really doesn’t want to give up her bed for her in-laws.

AITAH for not giving up my bed?

My husband and I are hosting his mother, aunt, and grandfather in our two-bedroom townhouse next weekend. They are on their way home from a long trip and asked to stay at our place before continuing their travels in the morning. They will be staying Sunday night through Monday morning.

It’s going to be cramped! I wouldn’t sleep at all in this arrangement.

My husband and I both have to work Monday, getting up around 6:45 to do so. This exact situation has happened before in our old apartment and sleeping arrangements were: Grandpa in spare bedroom, Mom and aunt in our bed,

Husband and I on an air mattress on our living room floor. Husband had offered up our bed that time before I even had a say (yes, we talked about how I should be involved in decisions lol).

Let’s just say, they aren’t the best guests. I’m always more courteous staying at someone’s house.

They had spread Grandma’s ashes that day and his mom and aunt told us wind blew Grandma right back all over them. They got in our freshly washed bed without showering, which grossed me out so much I had to wash the sheets AGAIN. My MIL suggested they stay over at our house again. My husband knows I don’t want to give up my bed, but wants his family to be comfortable. AITA?

Here is what folks are talking about.

I bet he’s a pushover or a Mama’s boy. That said, I don’t think my grandparents would appreciate sleeping on an air mattress.

THIS! Oh, I would totally do this. Who cares if it makes things awkward. They all deserve it.

I agree. Beggars can’t be choosers. I can’t stand cheapness and entitlement.

LOL this made me laugh, like that episode of Frasier when Niles gets covered in ashes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

I’d probably do the same, but I think this is a bit harsh. Maybe OP has a bad back or maybe the in-laws have treated her like garbage.

Daughter-in-law won’t let her husband’s parents sleep in their bed again, but she’s concerned how this might make her look.

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