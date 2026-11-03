Her Sister Asked Her to Secretly Get Ordained and Spring a Surprise Wedding—And She’s Doing It Despite the Impending Family Meltdown

When a family member asks you to do them a favor, it is best to do it if you can, even if you know it is going to cause some drama.

That was the case in this story when her sister asked her to get ordained so that she could perform a surprise wedding between her and her boyfriend.

While she told her sister she thought it was a terrible idea, she agreed to do it anyway since it is her sister’s life. Now, however, she is worried about how the rest of the family will react.

You can’t talk your loved ones out of every bad decision. Read through the full story and see if you think she is doing the right thing.

So My Sister Is Having Her Wedding on the 1st of April… and I’m the Only One Who Knows. So, the title is pretty explanatory, but this is still going to be a super long post so I can get everything off my mind, as I can’t really talk to anyone about this.

She didn’t want to do it, but she did it anyway.

So, a month and a half ago, my (35F) youngest sister (29F) called me and asked for a favor, which was to get ordained and perform her wedding on her birthday, April 1st. Now, I want to say that for a multitude of reasons, I think this is a bad idea, and as a fantastic and supportive sister, I agreed after telling her this was a bad idea.

It seems like her sister is quick to rush into a marriage.

Now, to explain why I think this is going to go horribly and what is going to cause family drama. So, this will be my sister’s 2nd marriage and only her third serious relationship. Her first marriage was straight out of high school at 18 to the boy she’d been dating for three years (she had big plans that never materialized), and after a couple of years, they had my nephew (now 9).

Wow, she seems horrible.

But the marriage fell apart due to many reasons, the biggest being an affair with his best friend, which was discovered when her former husband (further known as A) found them together on a picnic table in the local park one night. Needless to say, they separated after that. Shortly after, my sister found out she was pregnant with my niece (now 6), who is said to be the kid of her AP/2nd relationship partner (B). They went on to get a house together and plan a future, as well as have another child together (nephew, now age 3).

Lots of drama in this girl’s life.

Unfortunately, around that same time, A left this world far too soon and very unexpectedly. B really stepped up as a father to my oldest nephew at the time, and by the time my youngest nephew was 2, my sister had convinced B to propose. They had been planning to get married in August 2025, but B liked to talk to other girls over the internet and sent them gifts and money (he never actually met any of them in person but still cheated. How shocking from someone who slept with his best friend’s wife, I know). So, in like May of 2025, my sister left him and moved out with the kids.

B has every reason to be upset about this.

My sister then had a couple of rebound relationships, none lasting more than a couple of weeks, until she started dating a coworker of hers in late September/early October 2025 (known now as C). By mid-November 2025, C was living with my sister and the kids full-time. This upset B (who had been working easily with my sister on childcare until this time, so neither of them really needed to do the custody battle thing), and he started to make custody and things difficult, but not hostile in any way, leading to the court getting dragged in.

If you have to keep a wedding a secret, it is probably a mistake.

Needless to say, we all thought my sister was moving way too fast with her relationship with C, and I told her I thought this wedding was way too fast and probably a bad idea, but she insists that she and C just click and “feel right.” So, her life, her choice, and now I’m ordained and going to perform their wedding on April Fool’s. Now for the family drama that shall be ensuing. Like I said at the beginning, I’m the only family member who knows about the wedding (on both sides), though there are a couple of people who think C is going to propose on the 1st (aka my sister’s 30th birthday).

She has a lot of conflict with the whole family.

Now, my father was not invited to my sister’s first wedding, as they weren’t talking because he and my stepmother skipped her high school graduation (as they showed up at the last minute and were going to have to shuttle from the overflow lot). The little contact they had after her moving in with our bio-mom at 14 went to no contact until she was pregnant with her first kid. It should also be noted our father is an ordained minister and has performed several weddings and other ceremonies, so we think he may be upset at “just giving her away” and having me do the wedding ceremony (which I have planned the heck out of and spent way too much money to be able to do).

Yeah, this wedding is going to be interesting.

Our stepmother has to be the center of attention for everything (an even longer story than this one), and who knows how everyone else is going to respond when the dinner (hosted at C’s parents’ house) turns out to be a wedding. Not gonna lie, I’m kinda worried about the backlash I’m gonna get for helping/participating in the not-so-funny April Fool’s shenanigan.

On the one hand, yes, this could be some drama and conflict. On the other hand, it doesn’t sound like her sister is going to be talked out of it, so she may as well make the best of it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

Here is a commenter with some concerns.

This is funny.

Here is a commenter who would do the wedding to support her sister.

Let’s hope this is the case.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

This person thinks the sister’s future husband is creepy.

She is trying to be supportive of her sister, and that is admirable. The fallout from this, however, might be messy.

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