Her Sister Makes Her Life a Living Hell. She Wants to Move Out

The older you get, the harder it is to live with someone.

Do I have any scientific evidence to back that claim up?

Well, no…

But I still think I’m right!

In today’s story, a woman talked about how living with her sister is driving her nuts.

Let’s take a look at what she said.

AITA wanting to live alone? Sister is making my life miserable. “I am a student (F23) trying to focus on my education, unfortunately in another city. I am living here with my sister. My home situation is giving me so much constant anxiety that I feel like I’m losing my mind. My sister is over 30 years old, has a job, but is still fully financially dependent on my parents. They pay for both our rent and food in this city.

Wow…

Despite being a full-grown adult, she acts like a toddler regarding attention. She forcefully requires constant attention from my mom ONLY (not dad) and gets mad and furious over every little thing. She also feels entitled to know everything about my personal life, if I don’t tell her my private business, she throws a fit. To make it worse, I know she talks trash (using offensive words) about me behind my back. I’ve read text messages she’s sent to our mom saying the meanest things.

This is insane!

She once judged my mom for having another child (me). When I confront her with the truth, she fully denies it and has never said sorry. Not once… I try to protect my peace by avoiding being home as much as possible. I am at school, I have had some part-time jobs, I tried some side hustles and going out as much as possible with friends, or just moving on weekends back at my hometown where my parents make me feel so loved and comfortable.

She just can’t win!

But it’s a lose-lose situation since: If I’m not home, she rants to my mom about how I’m never around. And if I am home, she rants about me and picks fights over every little thing. Now on to the kicker. I have told my parents about how I feel. Even my parents agree that I should live alone so I can focus on my studies and get some breathing room. They know she is just… Like that? (I don’t know if I can use it as a justification). But my sister loses her mind at the idea of me getting my own place without her. She constantly demands that I get out of the house, but when I actually try to make moves to live alone independently, she throws a tantrum because she doesn’t want me to live without her.

It’s time to hit the road!

Even though she constantly threatens to kick me out and tells mom she wants to be left alone. She refuses to move out herself and expects everything to revolve around her. I’m exhausted, anxious and just want to be able to study or just chill? in peace. Is this too much to ask for? How do you deal with a sibling who acts like this in a house she doesn’t even pay for?”

Now it’s time to see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person offered some advice.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And this person nailed it.

This is definitely NOT a good situation.

And her sister is a real handful!

She needs to move away from her sister as soon as she can!