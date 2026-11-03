His Boss Switched Him to Commission at the Auto Shop. He Stopped Doing All the Side Projects, Since They Weren’t in His Job Description Anymore”

Hey, just following orders, boss!

It can be so satisfying to say those words when you know that the head honcho at your job is DEAD WRONG.

Ahhh…what a feeling!

That’s what the guy who wrote this story did and he told readers all about how it went down.

Read on and see what you think!

Boss told me I make too much money, so he was putting me on commission. “Years ago, I was working in a small auto repair shop, only two full time employees, plus the boss and a part time office worker. Boss always complained that I made too much money. So he decided I was going to get a raise, but he was going to put me on commission. I would only be paid based on the labor charged to customers for the jobs that I did. So Monday, the first day of my commission time comes along, and I immediately get busy working on jobs left over from the week before. Paying jobs. In the meantime, the office is filling up with customers, and the phone is ringing constantly. Boss calls me up front, says he needs some help.

Well…

I told him sorry, I don’t get paid to answer the phone, or to write up customers, or to call in the stock order, put the stock order away, pick up or deliver parts, drive customers home, clean up the shop other than my own work area, and pretty much everything else that I could think of that I usually did previously, when I was paid hourly, but was no longer part of the “payable” package. He said, “that’s not how it works.” I said it sure is. I had been there for almost 10 years and pretty much did everything except payroll. It wasn’t a great job, but I enjoyed the work. But he was no longer very interested in the work part of owning a business.

This guy was a real piece of work…

He would come in late every day, promise a bunch of work, then go to the bar down the street for lunch from around 11 until 2 or 3, some times even later, then come back and then complain that all the work wasn’t done. Sure, it was his place, he could do what he wanted.

That’s right!

But if I was doing the work, I expected to get paid for it. Being on commission only lasted a week or so, I went back to hourly, and got to keep the raise. Things got a little sour after that, and I eventually moved on to another shop.”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

And this individual nailed it.

Good for him!

More of this, please!

He wasn’t about to let his boss push him around!