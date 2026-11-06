His House Has a Hole in It During Construction. After a Bear Was Spotted Nearby, He’s Scared to Stay There

If you had a family member who desperately needed a place to stay short term, would you agree to let them stay with you even if you only had a small apartment?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she really doesn’t want to let her brother stay with her because it’s not just him. It would be his entire family including little kids with early bedtimes.

But she completely understands why he needs somewhere to stay and isn’t sure if it’s okay to say “no” under the circumstances.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I don’t let my brother and his family stay with me for 2-3 months while they’re doing construction? Early this morning there was a little scare in town because there was a bear near people houses. This isn’t a totally uncommon occurrence. Last summer alone we had at least 3 other similar incidences.

Her brother is in a bit of a situation.

Without my knowledge my brother and his wife had decided they wanted to expand their home. So they demoed some walls and now one whole side of their house is opened up. They thought they’d be fine with just a tarp since it’s warm at night, but the bear freaked them out. Now they want to stay with me with their two kids in a 1 bedroom apartment for the 2-3 months it will take them to finish construction.

There’s really no good solution here.

Their kids our young and go to bed early so I can’t see it working out without me having to give up my bedroom. It would also complicate me being able to see my bf because we can’t exactly get privacy at his place either. The only hotel in our town is a small family owned inn and it looks like they are staying closed, so their only other option is a hotel that is 2 hours away. They say they can’t do that because it would be really expensive for such a long stay and because the time lost from the commute everyday would mean their construction would be even further delayed costing them even more.

Yikes! Talk about bad timing to have a hole in your house!

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks it’s unreasonable for her brother’s family to stay with her.

Another person thinks the answer is simple.

This person calls the brother’s request “insane.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Another person points out this is her brother’s problem to solve.

Her brother is clearly desperate. He asked. She answered. She’s not being unreasonable. Maybe he can rent an apartment or an Airbnb nearby during the construction if that would make him feel safer.

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