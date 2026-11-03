His Neighbor Keeps Blocking His Driveway. Now He’s Thinking About Blocking Their Car Right Back

What would you do if your neighbor and his guests parked in such a way that they blocked in your car and blocked access to your driveway?

In this story, one man is dealing with this exact situation, and he’s really frustrated about it. I mean, imagine needing to go somewhere, but your neighbor blocked in your car! That would be so frustrating!

Unfortunately, the neighbor doesn’t seem to care, and he’s having trouble getting anyone to help him deal with the neighbor.

Now, he has an idea, but he’s not sure if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA if I block my neighbour in after he parks his car on the driveway easement and blocks my car in My neighbour is the owner of a battle axe block of land. The long end of the block is a driveway easement which provides me with access to my driveway. Recently, my neighbour and visitors to his home have been parking on the driveway easement blocking me access to my second driveway and often blocking one of my vehicles in. I have talked to the neighbour about this. However, he states that my driveway is “illegal” and that he has every right to park in the easement as it is his “his land”.

It seems that the law is on his side.

Following on from this, I checked documents from Titles Queensland and found the survey plan for the lots. The area where he is parked is indeed a driveway easement and easement documents state that there should never be any obstruction to right of passage on the easement under any circumstances. I have communicated this also to the neighbour but he is unwilling to listen.

But nobody seems willing to help him.

So far police and council have washed their hands of this matter. Towing companies are unwilling to tow since it is on private property and they would not have the vehicle owner’s consent. So, would I be right to block him in the same way he is blocking me in? Any other recommendations are welcome.

Should he give the neighbor a taste of his own medicine, or is there a better way to handle this situation?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Here’s a suggestion to call a lawyer.

Another person thinks he needs a lawyer.

This person doesn’t think retaliating is the way to go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

But this person thinks retaliating is the right thing to do.

Hiring a lawyer sounds like the smarter way of handling this situation. Stooping to the neighbor’s level isn’t going to solve anything. It’s just going to fan the flames and keep the battle going.

Just because the neighbor is awful doesn’t mean you have to be awful too.

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