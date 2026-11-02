His Roommate Kept Him Awake All Night—So He Started His Morning Routine with Full Telemetry and Shut Down the “Early Bedtime” Double Standard

Being a night owl doesn’t mean everyone around you should have to stay up, too.

But one man is having trouble getting that point across to his roommate.

While he likes going to bed early, his roommate stays up watching videos at full volume and shouting at video games, even after being asked to quiet down.

So, after losing enough sleep, he decided to make noise early one morning and give his roommate a taste of what he’d been dealing with.

Unfortunately, his roommate complained about being woken up, then insisted the late-night noise wasn’t his problem because everyone else in the building stayed up late.

Read on to see why he’s unsure how to get through another year of living together.

Roommate is a real inconsiderate person. I am someone who likes sleeping early, and my roommate is the complete opposite. And every ******* NIGHT, the guy is watching reels at full volume till 2 and 3 a.m. I have woken up to him playing video games and literally screaming like a ***** at his teammates at odd times. He starts singing and doing stupid **** at all these unearthly hours.

According to him, the roommate even makes noise in his sleep.

And the worst? He farts like a ******* donkey in his sleep the WHOLE ******* NIGHT. I legit hear him rip it every 5 mins. Not to mention, every morning, his 8 alarms go off, and he’s still sleeping like a baby through all of them. So guess who has to turn each of them off every time? So essentially, my sleep schedule is ****** because of a certain someone. Anyways, when I tell him that it’s 2 a.m., he’s quiet for a min and then goes back to normal. I literally can’t sleep cuz of him.

Fed up, he found a way to get him back.

So I decided it’s time for payback. I wake up much earlier than him and started to make A LOT of noise in the morning. He obviously got ****** off, woke up, and told me to turn it down. Then he asks me why I’m up so early anyways. So I told him that I couldn’t sleep because of all the noise he makes till 4 and 5 a.m. Then the ****** tells me, “Everyone in our hostel building is up till late. Not my fault you’re the only one who sleeps early.” That **** ****** me off so bad. Legit, what am I supposed to do? What would you do??? I need to do something ’bout this fast because I have him for a full year still.

Oh no! That’s going to be a pretty rough year if he doesn’t find a solution.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think he should do about this whole thing.

This person talks about things he can do.

Yes, that is pretty crazy.

Here’s someone with a pretty good suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

For this person, it’s all about a sleep mask and earplugs.

Isn’t it funny how the noise became a problem when it interrupted his sleep?

Just because other people stay up late doesn’t mean his roommate can be as loud as he wants all night.

But since asking him to quiet down hasn’t worked, he should talk to whoever manages the hostel about quiet hours or switching rooms.

Either way, he’s gonna have to do something because a full year of interrupted sleep is not going to be fun.

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