Landlord Gives Tenants Less Than 30 Days Notice That The Rent Is Increasing, So They Give Him Zero Notice When They Move Out

Imagine renting from a landlord who is really lazy. He’s so lazy that when your lease expired, he didn’t even bother writing up a new one.

That’s good news, because your rent hasn’t increased.

What would you do if the slumlord suddenly decided to write a new lease and raise your rent? Would you sign it or move out?

In this story, tenants who were renting office space were in this exact situation.

Keep reading to find out how they handled it.

Slumlord tried to double our rent We were renting an office in an old, decrepit building for many years from a slumlord. We were going month to month since the lease had expired years ago and the landlord was too lazy to make a new lease. There were noisy, smelly neighbors and the building was basically falling apart (breaking all kinds of building codes I’m sure) but we put up with it because rent was pretty low and we weren’t losing clients over it.

This would be so frustrating!

Eventually we get a text from our slumlord that he’s doubling the rent and we have to sign a new lease on Jan 1 – that was only 24 days away. He said if we were going to leave instead of signing the lease, we need to give him 30 days notice. He didn’t even give us 30 days notice!

They made a decision.

We decided then and there that we were leaving, but that we were gonna give him zero notice. We very quickly found a lovely, well kept office just around the corner and moved all our stuff. We even took some decorative items that the previous tenant had left behind. The slumlord was so lazy and never around, he did not keep track of anything like that. We didn’t leave a huge mess behind, but we didn’t clean either. No lease, so no way for him to penalize us! On Jan 1 we texted the slumlord that we had vacated the building. We never even gave him the keys back, he was too lazy to ask for them.

He never even got the keys back? Wow! That is lazy!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks OP handled it well.

Another person has a question.

This person loved the story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

One person poses as the slumlord.

It surprises me that the slumlord wouldn’t even ask for the keys back. That’s what I can’t get over. Maybe he just changed the locks. That was probably easier than tracking down the former tenants.

Without a lease, they had nothing to lose.

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