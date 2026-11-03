Man Finally Gets His Dream BMW, But His Wife Is Angry It Won’t Fit Their Neighbor When She Needs A Ride

I like to do good for those less fortunate and since I can’t drive, I fully appreciate the opposing viewpoint in this story.

See if you think this driver should plan his life around doing a good deed for someone.

AITA for wanting to buy the car I want I have been driving boring saloon cars all my life. I am married with 2 kids who are now pre teens so the era of hauling lots of buggies and equipment is over thankfully. Recently I got a bonus at work and decided to change my car.

I can’t imagine splurging on this kind of thing. Apparently these cars aren’t very good.

I saw a lovely BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, which I could afford and I love. I live in a housing estate and occasionally (maybe 2-3 times a year) an old lady at the end of our row needs a lift to the city for errands. When that happens either I drive her and the whole family tag along or sometimes if my wife is available she will drive.

There’s a luxurious hitch to his dream plan.

My wife says I will be an absolute jerk to buy this even though it would work for the 4 of us as it doesn’t take the neighbors needs into account. She says I am being selfish and if anything I should be looking into a 7 seater even though I hate them. AITA?

Here is what folks are talking about.

I think the expense is probably the actual concern. I don’t believe in buying such an expensive car unless you’re rich.

I agree. If you still want to help her, rent a bigger car for those times. I think I would do that.

I can’t stand when people have opinions about things that are none of their business. My mom was like that sometimes and I hated it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

I can’t imagine it either! But maybe this is a special situation. Maybe she’s poor and can’t afford a driver.

Ah, this sounds more like it! Why doesn’t the wife get a bigger car if she cares that much?

Man preparing to buy the car of his dreams, but his wife dashes his plans because he wouldn’t be able to take their neighbor for errands.

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