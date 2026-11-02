Manager Sets Up A Fake Shrunken Head To Catch Employees Mocking Him, But They Change The Note And Turn The Prank Against Him

It’s hard to respect a manager who acts like he’s above the work everyone else does.

That’s how one software developer felt about a manager who wouldn’t even copy files onto diskettes for the team.

After dealing with his attitude, the developer and a colleague found a small way to amuse themselves. They put the manager’s name on a note and stuck it to the back of a fake shrunken head.

Eventually though, the manager heard about it and headed straight for the colleague’s office, hoping to use it as a reason to fire someone.

Luckily, they found out he was coming and changed the note before he arrived, so he didn’t find quite what he expected.

Read on to see what it said when he turned it around.

Small payback to slimy manager Waaay back in the day, we’re talking 1980s, when diskettes and a megabyte of memory were the order of the day, we had an ******* manager in our group. Let’s call him “Janky.” We did large-scale software development for a Fortune 50 firm. Janky never did any work and acted so superior. When I asked him to perform a simple task, copying our latest release (build) of our software onto diskettes so we could give that to the test team, Janky backed away like I was handing him a rattlesnake and weakly said he’d get someone right on it. And so on and so forth.

Frustrated with the guy, they came up with a great way to get him back.

One of my colleagues had one of those fake shrunken heads carved into a coconut. As a symbol of our disdain for Janky, we had put a Post-it note on the back of the shrunken head that had “Janky” written on it. That was very petty revenge, but it gets better. Somehow, Janky got wind of our hijinks and stormed over to my friend’s office to confiscate the offending artifact as an excuse to fire people. Fortunately, we got word that Janky was on his way. When Janky burst into the office, he said, “I will not tolerate this disrespect!” He grabbed the shrunken head and turned it around. However, now the little note on the back said, “Turn around and look at your face.” Dude turned 100 shades of red and stomped out of the office. We laughed our ***** off.

Too funny! His face must’ve been pretty priceless.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

This person explains something else they could’ve done.

The problem is that there’s too much to keep straight by this point.

Wow. Who would’ve thought?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

Here’s someone who simply loves the story.

He couldn’t help copy files, but he sure found time to deal with the note.

The thing is that nobody likes being the office joke, but storming in like that was a bit much.

If he wanted respect, he should’ve been more willing to show some to his employees.

Ultimately, it sounds like he got exactly what he deserved: A little embarrassment for being such a crappy person.

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