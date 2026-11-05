Man’s Sister Keeps Getting Parking Tickets, But Their Mom Thinks He Should Pay Them Since He Keeps Parking In The Only Parking Spot

Living with family when you’re a young adult can be complicated because it’s no longer the parents supporting the kids. The kids as young adult should now have some responsibility to contribute to the bills.

In this story, a young man and his older sister live with their grandmother. The problem involves parking. The young man is taking the parking spot, leaving his sister to find somewhere else to park.

She keeps getting parking tickets, and their mom thinks he should pay them. Is she right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not paying my sisters parking tickets? For context i (24m) been living with my grandma for 6 years. I’ve paid rent since I started living there. Helped out around the house, took care of her pets when my grandma is gone. My sister (25f)who has not paid rent one time since she moved in a few months ago. Has convinced my grandma that she needs the parking spot because her car is easier to steal.

He is only willing to give his sister the parking spot under certain conditions.

I told my grandma that when my sister starts paying rent she can have the space but as far as I know she has not pitched in a single cent. She refuses to park out on the road where she will not get a ticket because she is worried her car will get stolen. I told her and my grandma multiple times if she wants the spot she can ask me and as long as she picks me up from the road then I am fine with giving up the parking spot. She refuses to ask me, and thus gets tickets because she will not park on the street.

His mom is taking his sister’s side.

My mom just messaged me and said that it’s my responsibility to pay the tickets she has gotten since I keep taking the parking spot. My sister has a reasonable job. Makes decent money and can pay the tickets. Along with paying rent to my grandma but she hasn’t. I think not paying the parking tickets is reasonable. But my mom insists on coddling my older sister and blaming other people for her mistakes. Am I the jerk here?

His sister needs to start paying rent and pay her own parking tickets. He is doing nothing wrong.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another person has a suggestion of what he should tell his mom.

This person shares what they would do if they were the mom.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Nobody thinks he should pay the tickets.

His sister sounds good at whining, complaining and trying to avoid responsibility. Her problems are not his to solve. She needs to grow up and start paying rent and pay for her own parking tickets.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet. Read Story →