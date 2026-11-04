Mom Asks Her Teen Daughter To Stop Taking Loud Calls In Stores And The Living Room, But Wonders If She’s Wrong To Set That Boundary

There’s a fine line between teaching respect and sounding like the fun police.

A mom drew that line with her preteen daughter, who loved to talk and play games with her friends on video calls. She answered them in public and at home, often loudly, and often over a movie or show the rest of the family was trying to watch.

The mom was happy her daughter was social, but the noise was overwhelming for someone with severe ADHD, and she also thought it was just plain rude.

But when she asked her to take the calls to her room, her daughter heard something else entirely and accuses her mother of not loving her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA: Daughter FaceTimes in Public / In Family Room My preteen daughter likes to FaceTime her friends and play Roblox, and will answer phone calls in the middle of the store or at home when we’re watching a movie/TV with the rest of the family and loudly talk over the show or us, dramatically yell with her friends about games, etc.

This mother knows her daughter is simply having fun, but the constant interruptions are starting to weigh on her.

I’m so happy she has friends and enjoys hanging with them, but this irritates me so much. I have severe ADHD, and the constant sounds/their high-pitched squeals really overstimulate me. Tbh, plus I just kinda think it’s rude and not proper etiquette to do this in front of other people or over someone watching a TV show.

She’s gently tried to steer her daughter in another direction, but it’s never gone over well.

But when I kindly mention, “Hey, if we’re going to FaceTime, let’s do it in our room,” she gets super offended and tells me I don’t love her or want to spend time with her. AITA?

Sounds like this mom needs to put a stop to this disruptive behavior.

Permissive parenting affects parents, but also teachers too.

Her phone bill, her decision.

Talking to her daughter should be the first step.

Teens are going to have attitudes, but it’s up to the parents to deal with them.

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This mom has the right instinct and needs to follow through on it.

Considering her ADHD, asking her daughter to take loud calls to her room is a fair rule, and a polite one too.

The guilt trip is where the mom has to hold firm. Telling a parent “you don’t love me” can end an argument fast, and her daughter has learned that. If it keeps working, the rule will never stick.

Boundaries only count when they’re actually enforced.

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