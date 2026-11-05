Neighbor Starts Yelling At Woman Over Her “Ugly Car,” But He’s Already Feuding With The People Across The Street

Having a short-tempered neighbor can make anyone tense.

In this situation, one homeowner has spent months watching two neighbors feud over their opposing political views, only for one of them to slowly redirect his hostility toward her property.

And things are escalating.

After she parked an inexpensive project car in her driveway, the man made an aggressive comment about wanting to push it off a cliff.

Now she’s wondering whether his behavior is just another outburst or a sign that her belongings could be at risk.

Read the full story below.

Guy next door is starting to go nuts They’re super conservative, like having turning point and Trump decor everywhere, and have a Trump flag hanging on their flagpole.

Lady across from me is super liberal and had a single Kamala sign in her yard during the 2024 elections. I know better than to touch on politics and both neighbors liked me, so when they’d question my politics, I’d just nod along. But this started a war between the two and they’d scream at each other from across the street for a good two months. Lady’s husband got very sick and stopped interacting with crazed guy, which she decided to take the high road and stopped interacting with crazed guy altogether.

Things got worse, though.

Well, crazed guy, to this day, stands in front of my house now on the sidewalk calling her “you stupid liberal *****!” about once a week now. It’s so trashy, but seeing he’s got something going on, I decided to just ignore it because I share a wall with the guy. Recently my friend offered me her 2006 WRX for $500. After spending about $3k to fix it up, it sits in my driveway. It’s paint job is an eyesore, but it’s registered, insured, and operational per my cities regulations regarding cars in view of public streets. We plan to wrap it soon.

Something unexpected even in this crazy situation happened.

Lady across from me, who is on the HOA board, was enthusiastic about it and had no complaints (she always tells me when something is “out of HOA rules, even down to the occasional weed in my yard). Crazed guy stomps over and starts telling my husband “I’d push this off a cliff!” And starts ranting and raging about how ugly the car is. Now I’m worried about him ******* with it or my property or coming after me. Crazed guy has a wife who has loved me since I met her back in 2001. He wasn’t always like this, this just started.

It’s a very uncomfortable situation.

I inherited my mom’s house after she passed, but I’ve known this family since I was a kid! But now I’m not sure how to make sense of all of this or if I just continue to ignore things. Now I’m worried I’m on his radar. Probably going to have to swap my car inside the garage and start parking my “nice” (as nice as a Hyundai can be, it’s a 2022 lol) in the driveway to bake in the sun. This entire situation is something I don’t have time for.

What did Reddit think?

Someone shares their opinion.

Duh.

DUH!

More food for thought.

Something to consider.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Another reader chimes in.

And there you have it: a $500 Subaru and an unresolved sense of resentment from the election process made everything a tense mess.

OP is forced to live next to a crazy sidewalk shouting neighbor, while the neighbor down the street from him who used to keep her nose clean is now the president of their HOA and their saving grace.

It might be the safest option to store the eyesore in the garage and bake the nice car in the sun.

The type of problem a neighbor has when it goes from waving flags and putting up campaign posters to making threats of pushing a car over the edge of a cliff.

And OP has known these people his entire life, which adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

Sometimes the best move is to keep a low profile and hope for the weekly performance to be down the street.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list. Read Story →