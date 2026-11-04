Neighbor’s Dog Keeps Escaping Into Her Yard And Chasing Her Cat, So She’s Ready To Call Animal Control

Dogs can be great, but if you want to own one, you have to be responsible and keep it in your own yard so that it doesn’t bother anyone.

What would you do if your neighbor had an aggressive dog that kept getting over the fence and causing damage and harassing your cat?

That is what was happening to the person in this story, and the neighbor refused to take any action to prevent it, so she is going to call animal control

Notifying animal control is the right move. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

Need Advice. Neighbor’s Dog Jumps Over My Fence. Hi. This has been going on ever since I (23F) moved into this house.

Dogs are unsafe and need to be kept in their own yard.

My neighbor has multiple dogs. A pitski and another pitbull. Both of which have jumped over my fence more than a dozen times. The pitbull has jumped over my fence and bolted inside my house (I leave the back door open when the weather is nice for my cats) with one of my cats in his mouth.

This must have been horrible.

I got my cat out of his mouth and grabbed the dog by the collar, walking her over to the neighbor’s front yard, where he was doing yard work. A short, heated conversation went down. As I remember, it went like this:

The neighbor doesn’t seem to be taking this seriously.

Neighbor: “Oh, Lady, what are you doing over there?” Me: “Yeah, well, she almost killed my ******* cat.” (I’m a tattoo artist, so I have colorful language, and I was very angry at the time. I also live alone, so I didn’t want to have a full-blown argument with this man.)

She is right to escalate this issue if it keeps happening.

My cats are very friendly toward dogs, having been raised around them, so he probably thought the dog just wanted to play, not knowing that not all dogs are nice. Their dog jumped over again. So, I left a note on their door saying if I see their dog in my yard again, I’m calling animal control.

She is responsible for keeping her cat safely in her own yard.

I know for a fact the dogs have jumped over while I’m not home. And the neighbor’s son will come over, across my yard, and open my side gate to let their dog out. I know this because I see their son walk across my yard on the front camera. Now, I come home after being gone for maybe 2 hours. Ghost didn’t want to come inside, so I left him outside because I knew I’d be back shortly.

My fence is wood paneling, so he can’t climb out. He likes to sit in the tree and watch the neighborhood. He’s never escaped. The furthest he’s gotten was just walking on top of the fence, and that was over a year ago.

This is a safe assumption.

Right before I left, I set a trash bag on the back porch that had their litter. I was planning on throwing it out when I got home, so as not to let it sit in my house and cause an odor. I get home, and the trash is strewn about the yard, torn to shreds. Ghost is up in the tree, higher than he’s ever been before. I can only assume the dog jumped over, tried to attack Ghost, tore up my trash, and was retrieved. Like many times before.

Contact animal control, as she threatened originally. That is the right move.

What do I do? Do I call the police? Do I call the non-emergency number? What CAN I do? I cannot even walk to my garage without them constantly barking. They have dug holes under my fence, barking under it. I have put bricks there, but they eventually get moved with more digging. Quite frankly, I’m terrified to put anything there because they seem extremely aggressive when barking under the fence.

Putting up cameras is the right move.

I have picture proof of the first time the pitski (I have come to find out his name is “Scooby”) jumped over the fence. May 18, 2023. Cats aren’t being let outside until some sort of safety net is put in place. Cameras have been ordered for the time being to see if they jump over and use my gate again.

Good, she is doing all the right things.

Planning on something to put over the fence that doesn’t cost a lot because I have a feeling the neighbors will take down/damage whatever I put up. I tried calling the off-hours animal control number, but they haven’t picked up my calls. Will be calling Monday when they’re open to establish my paper trail. Especially since I have photos and videos since the first incident.

It seems like she is doing all the right things here, and she just needs to let everything play out. She could continue to notify the neighbor of what she is doing. Not as a threat, but just as information so they have the opportunity to fix it themselves.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is actually a really good idea.

She really is being far too nice.

Using some pepper spray might be effective.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

She should have called animal control after the second time this happened.

Dog owners need to be responsible.

She needs to get much more aggressive about this or she is going to lose her cat, or worse.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead. Read Story →