Renter Caught A Stranger Loading Up Her Landlord’s Belongings Without Warning, So She Called The Cops Only To Learn The Landlord Let Him In

Anyone who has rented knows the strange feeling of living in a place that’s yours and not yours at the same time.

A woman rented a house from her uncle while she prepared to move, and his belongings sat in the garage next to hers. He treated the place like his own, and she said little about it.

Then she walked into the garage and found a stranger loading up her uncle’s things. The man said he was there on her uncle’s behalf, and when she objected to him walking in unannounced, he told her it wasn’t her house.

She called the police, and when he came back, she refused to let him in. The two stood in a standoff until officers arrived.

Only then did she learn he had been allowed in the garage all along.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for calling the cops on a stranger in my garage? I temporarily rent a house from my uncle and am in the process of moving.

The renter has a bit of an unconventional arrangement.

The house has an attached garage that has some of my stuff and some of my landlord’s stuff in it. My landlord comes in and out of the house as he wants, and for the most part, I haven’t said anything about that to make the situation easier for me.

But then the renter found themselves in a bit of a sketchy situation.

However, today I found a complete stranger in the garage taking some of my uncle’s things. He said he was there on behalf of my uncle, as he finished his load. I said it’s odd that you’re coming into my house without saying something. He tried to tell me it isn’t my house. I said as long as I live here, it is. Then he left.

Eventually the renter found a need to escalate things.

After that, he came back, and I had called the non-emergency number for the cops. They said I didn’t have to let him in. So I didn’t, and there was a standoff until the cops came.

The renter is confused about why this was allowed to happen in the first place.

What I didn’t understand is that he was allowed in the garage. I thought that because the garage was attached to the house, that made it part of the house. AITA? Am I wrong for being uncomfortable and calling the cops on a stranger I found in my garage?

This all escalated quickly.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks the situation could have been handled differently.

This user finds themselves a bit confused about who’s who.

This commenter thinks they would have behaved differently if they found themselves in a similar position.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

There’s something to be said for personal safety.

This renter did what most people would do when a stranger walks into their home without a word. She asked who he was, she objected, and when he brushed her off, she called the non-emergency line. That doesn’t seem like much of an overreaction when you really think about it.

The real problem is her uncle. He rents out a house, keeps his belongings in the garage, and sends someone to collect them without telling the person who lives there.

A single text would have prevented the whole standoff.

A little communication goes a long way.

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