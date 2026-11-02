She Can No Longer Let Her Cats Roam the Apartment Complex. She Says Keeping Them Inside Amounts to Animal Abuse

Nobody likes being told how to care for their pets, especially when they think they’re doing nothing wrong.

That’s how one woman feels after her apartment management told her to stop letting her two older cats roam outside.

Apparently, cats on the property have been attacking birds, so management says hers must stay indoors unless they’re on a leash.

But she says leash training hasn’t worked, and now they spend their days meowing to go out.

Although she admits her cats could be catching birds, she doubts they’re causing much trouble and thinks keeping them inside amounts to mistreatment.

Read on to see if you agree with her.

Cats aren’t allowed outside I have two ESA cats who are around 13 years old. My apartment left a note on my door saying that there have been multiple complaints about cats around the property, and mine have to be inside now or outside on a leash. They’re crazy if they think I can train 13-year-old CATS to walk on a leash. I’ve tried, by the way. It doesn’t work. So, my cats are confined to the house.

She doesn’t think there’s anything innocent about this new rule.

They have always been indoor/outdoor cats, and they are DEPRESSED now, meowing to go outside all day. The apartment says that cats have been killing birds, and while I guess it is possible that my cats are doing it, I just can’t imagine these two old fatties are catching and killing enough birds for it to be a major issue. I’m mad because, in my opinion, it equates to animal abuse, and there’s nothing I can do about it if I don’t want to get kicked out.

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but your cats are always safest inside your home.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this issue.

This person misspoke at the end, but had the right idea.

According to this comment, she needs to offer more enrichment inside.

Yet another reader who explains why cats are not good outdoor pets.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

And this person basically has the same feelings about cats being invasive.

Her cats belong inside the house!

Just because they want to go out doesn’t mean the neighbors should have to deal with them killing birds, getting on cars, or causing other problems.

Besides, there are way too many dangers for the cats themselves outside.

To fix this problem, she’s going to have to get creative and offer lots of enrichment and places to climb.

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