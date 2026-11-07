She Doesn’t Want Her 1-Year-Old In Daycare, So She Doesn’t Want Her Fiancé To Work Overtime

The hardest part about balancing parenting and a job involves childcare. When kids are school-aged, school and after-school activities keep them occupied for most, if not all, of the workday, but when they’re younger, it’s important to find a babysitter, daycare, or family member who can be there when you’re at work.

In this story, a mom is upset that her fiancé wants to work overtime. She just rearranged her work schedule to try to avoid working when he’s working, and she really doesn’t want to put her baby in daycare.

Is it wrong for her to tell her fiancé not to work overtime? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking my fiance not to work overtime My fiance just started a new job today. Him finding a job was a nightmare because he refused to do anything other than a first shift forklift position.

She had to find another job too.

This put me into a situation where I had to essentially quit my job and find something second shift, which is hard for me to do because I work in the clerical part of the healthcare field, so the typical hours are 9-5.

I have a one year old who I won’t send to daycare because of trauma that happened to my oldest as well as expenses. So, I found a job where I can form my hours around his.

But she just found out that he can work overtime.

Well, today he called me on his break and told me that he was told that in his position, he can stay all the way until 5:00 pm. His normal schedule is going to be 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and I am going to set my hours 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and work some on the weekends. I told him that it’s not fair to me that I already had to majorly switch my schedule so he could get his “dream job” and I expected him to respect the schedule that he now has and not do overtime because that will put me out even more after I’ve already sacrificed for him

Who is watching her children from 3 pm to 3:30 pm? Can whoever is watching the kids then keep watching the kids until 5 pm or whenever the fiancé gets home?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has questions.

Another person suggests rethinking the relationship.

This person suggests a babysitter.

I’m wondering the same thing.

Does he even want to work overtime? If he doesn’t, there’s no problem. If he does, would it make more sense for her to quit her job until her baby is older or until she can find something with a different schedule since he might make more while working overtime? She was the breadwinner for a while. Maybe it’s his turn. They need to talk this out.

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