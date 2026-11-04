She Had a Massive Crush on Her New Neighbor—Until His Bizarre Behavior and Attention-Seeking Turned Her Off Completely

Having a crush is normal, and having a crush on a neighbor is okay too. But if it goes wrong… Oh, boy.

In this situation, it went very wrong when the “hot neighbor” started wanting attention and admiration. Things got weird and comical but also uncomfortable.

To be honest his behavior sounds exhausting.

What would you do in this situation?

Check out the full story below.

Am i overreacting about my neighbour or he is just being playful? There’s an attractive neighbour who lives one house after mine. When i first moved into the neighborhood and noticed him, I was mesmerized so me and my cousins used to admire him. We were very obvious so he caught on quickly and felt awkward but would still play with the attention whenever he felt comfortable. He was very indirect and subtle which often left me thinking his behaviours were coincidences.

But that soon changed.

Since I’m his neighbour, he got comfortable with me and dropped his subtlety. He would do bizarre things like whistling at me (started with the pretense of doing it to the dogs but dropped the indirectness later). Showing up in his balcony shirtless or in his best looks, doing random sounds to get me to notice him, followed me to shop once, threw indirect flying kiss, watches me from his windows and many more stuff. He did all that, only to get very awkward and avoidant whenever i would notice him or look directly at him. He is so awkward that if i would unexpectedly appear or we run into each other in a close range, he would malfunction. And he would get mad and petty if i would ignore or avoid him.

Things got WAY worse.

I later found out that he had been calling me and my cousins losers and fangirls on his instagram account which shocked us and we all pulled away. Since then we both started to have this push pull thing. I got emotionally exhausted from the constant back and forth so I started to stop using my own rooftop and avoiding overlapping our timings. I thought he would stop but he kept inserting himself in my routines to encounter me.

I started to exist around because it is my house and i shouldn’t hide. He would keep provoking me even if I either ignored him or just acknowledged him like a normal neighbour.

He never stopped and kept desperately trying to get my attention and to keep the indirect interactions alive. So I sent him a friend request on Instagram to see what he does and he accepted my request but didn’t follow me back. After all that desperation, he couldn’t even follow me back. I didn’t make a big deal out of it, unfollowed him and carried on as if nothing happened. I even tried to normalise things between us by acting as if nothing happened so things won’t become awkward between us and we can exist peacefully.

But it was too late.

At first he was avoiding me but then he started trying to make me interact with him again by doing his attention seeking tactics but i didn’t want anything to do with him so he kept coming and avoiding. And it’s been months now that he’s not getting any reactions but he still keeps provoking me. I don’t know how to get him to leave me alone since i know he’ll use his plausible deniability situations to deny what I’m claiming.

What did Reddit think?

Yup.

Sounds like good advice.

Doesn’t everything?

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

True.

Whatever is wrong with this guy, she doesn’t have to figure him out to decide that she wants distance.

This is a cautionary tale, though.

Just because someone’s attractive doesn’t mean they’re safe or nice… or normal.

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