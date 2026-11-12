She Planned An International Trip With A Friend Who Had To Cancel For Serious Reasons, So Now She Wants To Go With Someone Else

Travel plans don’t always work out, and sometimes the reasons are far beyond anyone’s control. One 23-year-old has had two international trips fall through in the past couple of years, leaving her increasingly eager to finally travel.

Her latest plan was a fully booked trip to the United States with a close friend, but a serious medical emergency involving the friend’s mother has understandably changed everything.

The poster encouraged her friend to stay home with her family, but now she’s wondering whether she should find another travel companion or even go solo rather than postpone her dream yet again.

What would you do?

Check out the story below.

AITA for Still Wanting to Travel After My Friend’s Family Emergency Cancelled Our Trip? Back in 2024, I had a Greece trip planned with one of my good friends (we’re still close today). The trip ended up falling through because she wasn’t really involved in the planning process which she later admitted and apologised for. Everything got left way too last minute and we just never ended up booking it properly. Then last year, I had another Greece trip planned with a different friend but about two months before we were meant to go she realised she hadn’t saved enough money and had to back out.

But not her.

Luckily most things were refundable but I was really disappointed both times because I’d gotten my hopes up but I figured eventually I’d get the chance to travel. This year with another friend I booked a USA trip for August until September. We booked it back in November 2025 and already organised flights, accommodation, insurance, basically everything. But now three months before the trip, my friend’s mum has found out she needs to undergo really intense heart surgery/transplants. Obviously that completely changes everything. I told my friend that I think she should stay home and be with her family during this time.

But again, she has no impediments to travel.

She’s a bit bummed because we’d both been so excited for the trip but we both know it makes more sense for her to stay with her family right now. Now here’s where I feel selfish. I’m 23 and I haven’t travelled or left the country since I was 14 on a family holiday. Travelling the world has always been one of my biggest dreams and at this point I’m starting to feel cursed when it comes to holidays. I’m also planning on doing my masters next year so realistically I won’t get another chance to travel for another year and a half. Would it be bad if I booked another trip this year with someone else?

She’s on the fence.

I don’t want my friend to feel abandoned or replaced especially while she’s going through such a hard time but I feel like I’m missing out on travelling during my 20s. Part of me is considering solo travelling because I’m not fully sure how compatible I’d be travelling with the other person I could potentially book with (it’s actually the same friend from 2024 whose trip originally fell through, although lately she’s been talking a lot about wanting to travel again). But I’ve never solo travelled before and honestly it makes me pretty nervous. The other option is just taking the L and waiting until after I finish my masters. I really don’t mean to sound selfish. I completely understand why my friend can’t go and I support her staying home. I just don’t know what the right thing to do is here and would love some advice. AITA?

Considering she won’t be able to travel for another year if she misses this chance, I think she should go.

What did Reddit think?

Someone shares their opinion.

This person agrees.

I agree.

A question.

Another reader chimes in.

So true, she’s been waiting for too long.

Wanting to travel while supporting a friend through a family crisis aren’t mutually exclusive.

The poster seems to understand that her friend’s place right now is with her family, and she’s not suggesting otherwise. She’s simply wondering whether she has to put her own plans on hold too.

If you wait for too long for other people to do things, you may never get around to it.