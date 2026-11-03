She Tiptoes Through Late-Night Bathroom Trips to Avoid Waking Her Roommate. Her Roommate Slams Doors Anyway

A little consideration usually goes a long way when you’re sharing a home with someone who’s trying to sleep.

But one woman is getting frustrated with a roommate who doesn’t seem to think about how much noise they make at night.

At two in the morning, even a trip to the bathroom comes with slamming doors.

And on top of that, the bathroom lock makes a loud clack when it pops open, making it even worse.

When she uses the restroom, she takes care to muffle the sound, so she’s wondering why her roommate can’t do the same thing.

Read on to see if you can relate.

Don’t Slam The Door at 2AM Challenge – IMMEDIATE FAIL The clock says 2 a.m. Roommate: Hey, I’m gonna go to the bathroom and slam the door, then go back into my room and close the door loudly. Also, the lock on the bathroom door makes a really loud noise because it’s a press-in lock, so you push it in like a button, and when you turn the doorknob, it pops out and makes a loud clack.

Here’s what she wishes her roommate would do.

Go ahead and lock the door, but COVER the lock with your palm so it doesn’t make a LOUD AS **** noise. I always press my palm against the doorknob when turning it so the lock pops out silently. What happened to being quiet at night?

Oh no! That would get so old!

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit would do about it.

Here’s someone who kinda sees both sides.

That’s actually a good point.

Apparently, this reader can relate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

And here’s another person who’s lived with that behavior before.

This whole thing just sounds pretty crazy.

Either her roommate is getting back at her for being woken up, or she’s so self-centered that she doesn’t think about anyone else.

Regardless, she needs to talk to her about it instead of letting the frustration build.

Closing a door quietly at two in the morning really shouldn’t be too much to ask.

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