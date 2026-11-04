She Was Praised for Months and Begged for Feedback—Then They Suddenly Demoted Her for “Poor Performance,” So She Quitted on the Spot

Getting constructive criticism at work isn’t always fun, but it’s considerably better than being told everything is going great right up until you’re demoted.

One fast-food employee is preparing to quit after discovering that management apparently had concerns about their performance for quite some time.

The employee initially loved working at Wayback Burgers, putting in extra effort to learn the job and eventually earning a promotion to Shift Lead.

Eager to succeed in the new position, they regularly approached management for feedback, asking what they could do differently and where they needed to improve.

According to the employee, the response was always overwhelmingly positive.

So imagine their surprise when a meeting they personally arranged to discuss their development ended with an unexpected demotion.

Now, feeling blindsided and betrayed, the employee has drafted a resignation letter that doesn’t hold back.

And after reading what they have to say about management’s communication skills, it’s pretty clear why they’re ready to walk away.

I was recently demoted, this is the “notice” I’ve drafted. I visited Waybacks once, and I loved the place so much that I knew I wanted to be a part of it. From my very first shift, I worked hard to complete weekly tasks and contribute however I could, to learn what I can, and I have consistently tried to improve. In the beginning, that effort was recognized and rewarded. Since becoming a Shift Lead, I have regularly asked for feedback, criticism, and advice because I wanted to become better at my job, I wanted to be an asset. Every single time I asked what I could improve, I was met with the same response, praise. I was repeatedly told I was doing a great job. Then, without warning, when I setup a meeting for further feedback on how I could improve, I was demoted.

Excuse me?

At no point was I criticized, coached, or warned that I was failing to meet expectations. Apparently, I had been falling short for some time, but instead of having a conversation with me, making those expectations clear, and giving me the opportunity to correct course, you allowed me to continue believing everything was fine. When an employee repeatedly asks how they can improve, and your response is always, “You’re doing great,” only to later demote them for performance, that is not management. It is a failure to communicate.

No kidding.

I asked for guidance. I practically begged for it. Instead, I was given nothing but reassurance, and then punished for shortcomings that no one ever bothered to explain. I’ve worked under managers who cursed me out, managers I had to drive home because they were too drunk to drive themselves, and managers who called me slurs while we were on shift. As unbelievable as it is to say, every one of them handled difficult conversations with more honesty, tact, and respect than you did.

How awful.

I quit. The only reason I didn’t resign during that meeting was because I am financially dependent on the paycheck. I do not deserve to be treated this way. I genuinely loved working here. I was proud to be part of this team. Now I cannot stand the thought of walking through the doors again.

The employee has a legitimate reason to be frustrated, particularly if management repeatedly reassured them that their performance was satisfactory while privately documenting concerns.

Constructive feedback is an essential part of leadership, and employees shouldn’t have to guess whether they’re meeting expectations.

If someone is struggling in a supervisory role, explaining the problem and offering an opportunity to improve is generally far more productive than delivering an unexpected demotion.

However, the resignation letter might benefit from a little editing before it’s submitted.

The employee’s criticism of management’s communication is compelling enough without comparing the situation to previous supervisors who allegedly behaved abusively.

Those experiences may explain the depth of their disappointment, but including them could distract from the strongest argument: they actively requested guidance and never received meaningful criticism.

There’s also the financial reality to consider. Since the employee acknowledges needing the paycheck, securing another position before resigning may be the wiser move.

Ultimately, management may have had legitimate performance concerns, but failing to communicate them undermined the employee’s opportunity to address those problems.

This person has some advice.

This person is a little skeptical.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

And this person says not to burn bridges.

They kept asking how to do better, but management apparently saved all its feedback for the demotion.

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