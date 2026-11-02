Tenants Get Revenge On Their Landlord By Placing Ads Everywhere, And Even The Police Think He’s Out Of Line

Some landlords are annoying, but other landlords are crazy!

In this story, we hear about a landlord who really seems a bit crazy. The things he would complain about and the things he would do ranged from unsettling to scary.

Thankfully, the police always sided with the tenants, but that didn’t make the landlord stop his crazy ways.

Keep reading to find out how the tenants finally get revenge on their awful landlord.

Unhinged Landlord gets a taste of his own medicine Let me start by setting the stage on who this guy was. We had a landlord who lived 2 houses down from us years ago who was a monster. First day we moved in we ordered pizza for dinner that night. A few minutes after the delivery guy left, our landlord came in through the back door, set his GUN on our counter and said he wanted to check because he saw a guy walk up to the house. Mind you I had a kid (with autism) in the same house!

There are many more reasons they disliked the landlord.

So he was so nosy and didn’t like us because we didn’t do what he said as far as the house. He wanted us to clean the pool a specific way, certain plants he didn’t like, water on certain days, trying to put a curfew on us, when to have visitors, ect. He was older so we tried to accommodate him as best as we could to be nice. But it just kept getting more and more demands. He would just walk in the house whenever he wanted and hated our dog (to be fair she hated him more) he would walk his little tiny yorkie over by our fence and torment our boxer. It was horrible.

At least the police were helpful.

So we had an issue with our power and the company couldn’t come for a few days because of a holiday weekend. So we had a generator going. This was summer in southern Alabama and so we had this generator going 24/7. He called the police a few times in those couple days to complain about the noise. One cop told us he was nuts cause it wasn’t loud unless you were right by it. Suggested building a box around it so the guy would stop and so my husband did just that.

The cops were clearly on their side.

After a few calls and not one time we were told to do anything other than ignore him, the final time the cops all showed up with their captain of the entire unit. He came and looked at the generator and looked at his deputies and said “are you freaking kidding me? You can barely hear it 10 feet away, what is this guys problem” He apologized to us and told us he was going to put a stop to this right now. Then they all went over to the landlords house. We never had him call the cops on us again and we moved out a few months later. lol.

The landlord really sounds crazy.

It was wild. This guy would walk his dog by our house and just stop and stare at the place. For hours. He even fell once standing out there. After we moved he would call and harass us weekly.

Here’s how they got revenge…

We aren’t the cop calling type of folks so it got to the point where I was done. We put a few fake ads out on social media sites that were popular there. Things like “Great condition generator” at a steal of a price. We would get a million people wanting it. So we gave his address to them, would also say we worked odd hours so come after 10pm and knock really loud cause I was hard of hearing. We listed his car for sale and told people to come late and knock really loud.

They kept the revenge going.

We put a few personal ads out as well with his phone number. We weren’t around to see any of this but the calls started to get even more. I would get drunken rants from him till my voicemail cut him off calling me every name in the book. He would threaten to hunt me down and shoot me. The voicemails got to be even funnier than the act itself. They were the highlight of my day there for a while.

They kept it up for a long time.

This continued for quite some time. We’d update the ads and just put all the info in the listing and forget about it. Don’t know whatever happened to the old jerk. But he was the meanest man I’d ever met.

I wonder if the landlord realized who was placing the ads. I’m sure the phone calls the knocks at the door infuriated him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s another revenge suggestion.

One person has a good question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

This person feels inspired to be pettier than ever.

Here’s a funny revenge story.

That was some intense and long-lasting revenge. In fact, the revenge will probably never truly end, but the landlord deserves it. He sounds disturbing and disturbed.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead. Read Story →