The HOA Put A Boot On His Car, So He Called His Employee To Come Over And Cut It Off

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood that has strict parking rules. If the HOA caught you breaking one of these rules and put a boot on your car, what would you do about it?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he responds by calling one of his employees and asking him to come over to cut off the boot. This actually happens multiple times.

Now, the employee is wondering if he has done anything wrong because the HOA is upset, and so are some of the boss’s neighbors.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for ticking off my boss’s HOA? My boss called me and told me that the HOA put a boot on his car for “illegally parking” because he parked his car on the road next to the sidewalk next to his house and left the car for 2 minutes to drop something off at his house and drive away. In the 2 minutes he was gone the HOA came and put a boot on his car and the guy installing the boot (awful board member) said he had to pay 250 dollars to get it removed. My boss said forget this and forget you and he called me and told me to bring over an angle grinder from our workshop. I came over and I cut off the boot in front of the HOA board member.

The law is on their side.

They then tried to fine him an additional 200 dollars for breaking their awful 50 dollar car boot. The law is on our side on this as HOAs can’t boot cars and nobody other than the government can charge you for damaging boots they place on your cars. My boss responded to the fine with a “forget you” My boss’s car got booted again and I came over and did the same thing a week later.

The drama continues…

They were so furious their faces turned red. My boss then kept a new angle grinder at his place for whenever this happened to him or another resident. He freed like 3 different residents. The HOA then started using more expensive boots so I had to bring over other power tools to break them open as it took to long with the cheap angle grinder we had.

The HOA board members aren’t the only ones who are upset.

The HOA then sent out a notice saying they will have to increase monthly HOA fees by an additional 75 dollars a month because they lost 500 dollars in boots and have like 15000 dollars in unpaid parking fees. Some neighbors are mad at us but the majority are mad at the HOA for the increase in fines. The HOA also gave up trying to put boots on people’s cars because we kept breaking all of them. We would also deliver them to the HOA president’s house and we also fixed some of the boots and decided to boot the president’s car and some other awful board members when they actually parked illegally.

Here’s some more perspective.

I see this as a victory and a loss. People in the neighborhood are standing up to the HOA and are enacting removal processes to get rid of the board and I stopped the booting. Someone in the niebgorhood was 3 hours late to his cousin’s wedding because of this and some other people missed doctor’s appointment’s funerals and other important life events.

If the HOA isn’t legally allowed to boot cars, can they report them to the police? The HOA seems to be the real problem.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person offers some advice.

Another person has a question.

This is true.

I like this idea about how to handle it.

I definitely think they should start calling the police. Actually, they should’ve called the police all along. The HOA isn’t legally able to boot cars, but is doing it anyway. That’s the real problem here.

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