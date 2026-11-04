Their Neighbors Assumed The Pool Was Open To Everyone, So The Homeowners Finally Drew The Line

Imagine moving into a house with a swimming pool. Would you expect that the pool would just be used by your family and any guests you invite over, or would you open the pool up to the entire neighborhood to use?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they do not want their neighbors using their swimming pool.

The neighbors definitely can’t take a hint and are basically begging to use the pool.

It’s pretty crazy!

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not letting my neighbors access our pool? My spouse (45) and I (46) bought a house on February with a pool. It’s a non HOA single family home. We keep for ourselves. Have friends over occasionally and we enjoyed having people over for food, drinks, and of course swimming pool parties now that the weather allows for it.

The neighbors have some crazy expectations.

We fit in the neighborhood or so we thought until neighbors from 3 surrounding homes and us got into a weird conversation around their expectations to access the pool for weekend and holidays pool parties. Apparently, the owners before us had kids and were friends with the neighborhood kids l. The neighborhood kids and adults would use the pool when they wanted to. The gate was always open and they even had their inflatables near by and had arranged paying for the maintenance of the pool. We told them that we’re fairly private people and enjoy our privacy and don’t see ourselves letting neighbors having access to our backyard whenever they want. Each time any of us are wandering around outside, they just ask over and over and try to sell the idea of having access to it. They offer money and sharing the maintenance fees and such.

The neighbors really need to back off.

I was trying to enjoy gardening and was cornered once again. I just really firmly told them that they really need to stop talking about the pool each time they see us, stood up and left. As I was walking back towards the gate to the backyard (within our property line), they were following me talking my ears off. One of the lady/mom was STILL going on and on because ‘she asked nicely and offers to pay for the maintenance and that she really didn’t understand why I was so against it”. I turned around and asked them to leave now and never follow me on my property ever again.

This would get old fast.

We politely decline over and over. And we are seriously getting tired of the nagging and the pool and their access to it being the only thing they want to connect with us about. It’s not like we created a bond or anything. All convos are about the pool.

The neighbors are quite bold.

We had a party yesterday evening and as I was showing the front yard to my friend, my neighbor popped up and was talking about how it must be nice to be invited to enjoy the pool. And I said to her “Can you go now? I’m having company!!!!”. AITA for not wanting neighbors to have access to my property and seriously losing my patience with their expectations?

If the neighbors want to use the pool, they’re going to have to work on becoming friends first, or, even better, how about one of the neighbors adds a pool to their yard that can become the new neighborhood pool. I bet none of them would be willing to do that.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person points out why it’s a really bad idea to leave the gate open.

Another person agrees that the neighbors are really annoying.

Here’s another vote for not letting the neighbors use the pool.

This person was in a similar situation.

Actually, I don’t think anything about this sounds like fun and games. Sure, it’s even worse if someone gets hurt, but the entitlement of neighbors thinking they have the right to hang out in your backyard and use your swimming pool is wildly entitled.

They need to stand their ground.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed. Read Story →