They Agreed to No Overnight Male Guests. Her Roommate Ignored the Rule and Left Such a Mess That She Moved Out and Ended the Friendship

It seems that agreeing on house rules doesn’t help much when your roommate decides they no longer apply to her.

At least that’s what one woman found out after moving in with a friend to save money.

Before moving in, they agreed on no overnight male guests and advance notice before visits, but once her roommate got serious with her boyfriend, he started coming over regularly without warning.

And while having him around was one thing, the couple’s noisy private moments near her room made being home uncomfortable.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, her roommate also left the house dirty, so she moved out as soon as she could and ended the friendship.

Read on to see why she’s still upset about the experience months later.

Was I In The Wrong I lived with a housemate for about 18 months. In the beginning, the contract was that no men were going to be allowed overnight, as well as that there was going to be a heads-up before any man came over. Fast-forward about three months, and my housemate decided that she wanted to be serious with her boyfriend. This was totally fine. The boyfriend ended up coming over every weekend, several times during the week, and there was little to no notice given.

The roommate did some pretty awful things.

While my roommate and her boyfriend were there, they decided to have *** in every area closest to my room and around my room in general. This was not quiet, and I could definitely hear it. They knew I could hear it. I moved into this house to save money, so no, I did not go out a lot. I did not spend a lot of money. I was saving money so that I could get out. This was on top of the filth that was around the house. She would not clean up after her cat, who would never bury its litter.

Even after moving out, she’s still disgusted.

She would leave dishes and glasses until they turned moldy, and then would continue drinking out of them to see how robust her immune system was. I am so disgusted, and I’ve been moved out for three months. Needless to say, we are no longer friends. She is blocked on everything. What a disgusting ****.

No way! People can actually be this disgusting?

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have ever dealt with anything similar.

Here’s what this reader would’ve done.

According to this person, they did it on purpose.

Apparently, this reader doesn’t like the rule.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

Well, that’s a good point.

What disgusting behavior from both of them.

Even if her roommate wanted to change the guest rules, she should’ve talked to her instead of acting like the entire house was just hers.

And between the noise and the mess, it’s no wonder she moved out as soon as she could.

She has nothing to feel guilty about, but this will definitely take some time to get over.

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