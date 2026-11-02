Walgreens Pharmacist Refuses To Accept A Customer’s Dime And Two Pennies, Claiming The Store No Longer Takes Pennies

Small payments can sometimes lead to surprisingly big disagreements.

In this story, a woman was picking up some prescriptions from Walgreens.

After applying her insurance details, the total she needed to pay was $0.12.

When she tried to pay with a dime and two pennies, the pharmacist refused her payment.

She then tried to give them a bigger bill, which created an awkward twist at the counter.

Check out the full details below.

Exact Change This just happened to me. I went into a Walgreens to pick up a prescription. The pharmacist put in my info and insurance, leaving the total at twelve cents. I went into my wallet and plucked out a dime and two pennies.

Here’s how their conversation went.

PHARMACIST: “I’m sorry, we don’t take those anymore.” ME: “You don’t take coins?” PHARMACIST: “Pennies. They stopped making them.” ME: “Yeah, I know, but they’re still legal tender.” PHARMACIST: “We don’t take them anymore.”

The pharmacist didn’t have change for $20.

ME: “Can I speak to someone about this?” PHARMACIST: “I’m the only person here.” I know that’s not true, but fine. I put the coins back into my wallet and pulled out a twenty. The pharmacist gives me a filthy look but takes it and goes to ring me up. Only to discover that they are short not just coins, but singles.

She gave the exact change, but the pharmacist gave her a dirty look.

PHARMACIST: “I don’t have exact change.” ME: “I do.” A moment and another filthy look. The pharmacist puts the change back in, hands me my twenty, and takes my coins without another word.

Whoa! Cashiers shouldn’t be refusing pennies just because they are no longer being produced.

No matter how little its value is, it’s still money and can be used as payment for goods and medicines.

It’s funny how the pharmacist’s lack of change made the whole situation more ironic.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar experience.

Another one chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

Finally, an honest opinion.

Turns out, every penny really does count!

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