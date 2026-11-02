Woman Goes No Contact With Her Abusive Mother, Then Refuses To Keep The Money She Sends For Her Birthday

There are lots of reasons that people choose to go no contact with their family members, but the woman who wrote this story has very, very good reasons for this decision. Her childhood sounds like a nightmare.

Now, the only time she hears from her mother is on her birthday, and this makes her even more upset. She wishes her mother wouldn’t send her anything at all.

Keep reading to find out how she gets revenge on her awful mother via birthday money.

I’ll give your money to your enemy with a smile on. Background info. I’m NC with my family of origin. To put it lightly. Abuse , neglect, manipulation, cruelty are my mom’s favorite activities. I hate using pop words like narcissistic, golden child, black sheep. But they all fit. Years of forgiveness and taking the blame because I felt everything was my fault as I was told. Even we’ll into adulthood.

OP’s mom and dad both sound awful.

I was raised believing I was worthless and maybe one day, I would work hard enough, be good enough to receive the same love and acceptance my four siblings did. But I was never ever enough. In fact the harder I worked the worse I was treated. Then through a conversation my mom let it be known to me that she knew that my bio father was SA my older siblings from birth to ages 6&4. That she stayed with him because she loved him so much.

Her childhood was awful.

Well guess who realized then that my entire life was just more abuse. No clothes. No baths, no taking care of at all in anyway shape or form. Birthdays became hate filled events. Gifts meant to embarrass. If there was a birthday. It wasn’t me that was the issue. It was this child predator I was birthed by. Well, the siblings took the witches side because she also has cancer.

But a diagnosis didn’t erase the abuse.

FYI people with cancer can still be horrible people. No sympathy from me there. Because I was 4 hiding in fear, five terrified, 6 afraid, all the way up to now. I have memory after memory of abuse I can’t escape from. So now I’m N C after a year of begging my family to believe me. But years of the witches manipulation and lies won. Honestly I don’t blame the for that. I was under the same spell.

Here’s how OP gets revenge.

But what I do blame them and her for is not leaving me alone. Especially on my birthday. They don’t answer texts or calls. Won’t respond at all. But they send me stuff on my birthday to ruin the day. Because they know it does. So here’s my petty revenge. Every year, I hand the money to my JNMIL. My mother hates her along with the rest of my family. She on my list of least favorite people but she’s learned to respect boundaries and back off over the last decade.

She feels satisfied with the petty revenge.

So my mother who uses money as a weapon gives the woman she hates birthday money every year. My JNMIL knows . She knows why. We are very open and honest now. And she is petty enough to completely understand the only reason she gets the money is to tick my family off. I would starve to death before accepting anything from my family. I know this isn’t a big one. But it’s my win.

Going no contact definitely sounds like the right thing to do.

Let’s see what people think of her revenge.

This person is glad OP found a way to get revenge.

Here’s a suggestion about what to do if she gets a gift that’s not money.

This person would handle it differently.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Another person offers some more suggestions about what to do with the money.

I like the idea of giving the money to a charity that the mother would hate and making sure she gets a thank you from the charity for donating. That would be even more satisfying.

At least she only has to deal with her mother one day a year, but it would be nice if her mom would take a hint and leave her alone.

Money doesn’t always feel like a gift.

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