Woman Keeps Experiencing Poisoning Symptoms After Spending Time In Her Backyard, So She Suspects Her Neighbor Is Behind It

It’s hard to figure out if someone is being poisoned. The symptoms can be non-specific and look like loads of other things.

See why this resident has reason to feel helpless.

Automatic sprayer? Since July, my neighbor has been spraying something toward my vegetable gardens and front property that has a very strong odor. It happens within 10-15 minutes of arriving home and/or being outside on my property/in my gardens when he is home.

The symptoms could be psychosomatic, but I’m skeptical. I’d be so concerned!

It has caused uncomfortable symptoms nearly every time; headache, burning and/or warm skin, chemical taste in mouth, heart palpitations, nausea, etc. I’ve been documented each of these occurrences and symptoms since, but I’m not sure if there is anything I can do. I have contacted the Agriculture department in my State and made a report. Still waiting to hear more from them.

So she’s left twiddling her thumbs. My interest in true crime makes me think she should pay for private testing.

I feel like calling the police would be silly and wouldn’t be taken seriously. This is not the only thing he seems to noticeably do while I’m outside, whether with a guest over or alone. It happens when my dog is outside as well. It is quite obvious to my guests and I that he attempts to make me/us feel uncomfortable and unable to use my property.

Here is what people are saying.

Also, I learned on Forensic Files that some chemicals don’t typically become deadly until a certain amount has accumulated in your system.

Isn’t this obvious? I’m not sure how you can get video evidence.

A covert option needs planning! But it could be argued those chemicals were already in the bags or placed by the accuser.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

This commenter clearly isn’t a woman. There’s a reason we don’t report things.

I would hope so, but they would need just cause. I don’t think it’s this simple.

Suspicious her neighbor is poisoning her, woman tries to figure out how to detect the substance and catch him in the act.

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