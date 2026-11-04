Woman Still Living With Her Ex Refuses To Let His New Girlfriend Move In Indefinitely, So He Calls Her A “Heartless Witch”

Breakups are hard enough without a shared mortgage keeping everyone under the same roof.

One woman and her ex ended things months ago, but their house hadn’t sold, so they were still living together.

They agreed early on that neither would bring a new partner home, a rule he tried to change within days, then ultimately ended up breaking entirely.

The woman was fine with a few days, but when it became clear this was more of an indefinite arrangement, she started pushing back.

He called her a heartless witch, and she’s been questioning herself ever since.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my ex move his gf into our shared home My ex (M29) and I (F35) broke up back in March, but due to our house not selling, we are still living together.

The two tried to set some boundaries, but they were immediately broken.

We made a rule not to bring new partners into the home, which he tried to amend 3 days after the breakup and broke 1 week after, when he brought his new GF (F20) home after their first date. He didn’t bring her home for a while, but eventually started to do so without asking my consent. Onto the issue. She was kicked out by her parents Sunday night, and he brought her home. Totally understandable.

Soon she begins to wonder how much longer she has to put up with her sticking around.

Last night (Monday), I asked him how long he was planning to let her stay, and he indicated it was indefinitely. I said I was fine with it for a couple of days, but they had to look into other arrangements. He called me a heartless witch.

Surely there’s somewhere else she could stay, right?

I asked if she could not stay with her sister, who lives close by. Apparently, she can, but she doesn’t want to inconvenience her sister that way. Our house has been sold, and we’ll be out in 3 or 4 months. AITA for not letting her stay?

Sounds like her ex never respected her boundaries.

What did Reddit think?

Apparently some people are allowed to be inconvenienced, but others aren’t.

Her ex is being very emotionally manipulative.

She may not be able to stop it entirely, so it may be time to just grit her teeth and try to get through it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Her boundaries are practically being trampled all over.

This woman has been more accommodating than most people in her position would be. Her ex broke of the key rules they had, then expected her to just shut up and be okay with it.

“Heartless” is a strange word for someone who agreed to host a stranger after being ignored on the rules. The important detail is that this new girlfriend has a sister nearby, so it’s not like she’s totally out of options.

Compassion has a time limit, and hers just expired.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking. Read Story →