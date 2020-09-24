Sep 24, 2020
These Ancient Greek and Roman Art Tattoos are Amazing
@mrtstucklife is an incredible tattoo artist based in Stockholm, Sweden. The artists works out the Stucklife studio and where he has become well known for his hyperrealistic, black and white style.
While he doesn’t strictly do Ancient Greek and Roman-inspired tattoos, those were the ones that really caught my eye on his Instagram page. For more, be sure to check him out on Instagram!
Bonus
