The Shirk Report – Volume 600
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Now kiss
– Now this is quality Internet
– Remember murder hornets?
– How do you do fellow kids
– Don’t you dare post that Becky
– Putting out fires with a drone
– Shooting my shot
– Big man backflip
– Hotel hack
– Bandaid pro tip
– It’s coming
– I am learned
– This row of windmills
– Gonna keep posting Halloween costumes until November
– Oddly satisfying, strangely terrifying
– The perfect substitute doesn’t exi—
– Okay this is dope
– This too
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Welcome to Fall, the Two Days Between Summer and Winter
– How to make this winter not totally suck, according to psychologists
– How A Critically Trashed Box Office Bomb Become Disney’s Most Popular Halloween Movie
– The (Mostly) True Story of Vanilla Ice, Hip-Hop, and the American Dream
– Earth’s New Gilded Era
– The Idaho Potato Worker Who Sent Fleetwood Mac Sales Soaring
– The quest to make a global vaccine in 12 months
– Do We Live in a Simulation? Chances Are about 50–50
– The surprising downsides of empathy
– Winners of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020
5 VIDEOS
CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND FELLOW KIDS!
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments