Oct 16, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 600

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Now kiss
Now this is quality Internet
Remember murder hornets?
How do you do fellow kids
Don’t you dare post that Becky
Putting out fires with a drone
Shooting my shot
Big man backflip
Hotel hack
Bandaid pro tip
It’s coming
I am learned
This row of windmills
Gonna keep posting Halloween costumes until November
Oddly satisfying, strangely terrifying
The perfect substitute doesn’t exi—
Okay this is dope
This too
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Welcome to Fall, the Two Days Between Summer and Winter
How to make this winter not totally suck, according to psychologists
How A Critically Trashed Box Office Bomb Become Disney’s Most Popular Halloween Movie
The (Mostly) True Story of Vanilla Ice, Hip-Hop, and the American Dream
Earth’s New Gilded Era
The Idaho Potato Worker Who Sent Fleetwood Mac Sales Soaring
The quest to make a global vaccine in 12 months
Do We Live in a Simulation? Chances Are about 50–50
The surprising downsides of empathy
Winners of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND FELLOW KIDS!

 

