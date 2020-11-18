Nov 18, 2020
Every Time His GF Asked if the Baby Was Ok He Would Text Back These 😂
Reddit user BitwiseShift recently shared a hilarious montage of photos with the following description:
“A year ago I started sending my GF these photos whenever she asked if the baby was ok”
The funny photoshops show their baby engaging in activities well beyond her age and they’ve been so well received he even started an Instagram account, @onadventurewithdad.
[via reddit]
