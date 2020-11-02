Nov 2, 2020

The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

It’s been a weird year but that doesn’t mean people didn’t bring their A-game for Halloween. While the pics are still rolling in, these are our personal favs we’ve seen online so far.

This is an ongoing list that will be continually updated in the coming days, so please share any gems in the comments!

Most of these were found on /r/pics and /r/funny with a few from Instagram and Facebook sprinkled in. Enjoy!

 

 

1. Stand for something of fall for anything

best halloween costumes 2020 7 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

2. That casting couch

best halloween costumes 2020 1 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

3. Elton John

best halloween costumes 2020 13 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

4. Rick Astley

best halloween costumes 2020 12 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

5. Dirty Dancing

best halloween costumes 2020 3 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

6. Aquaman

best halloween costumes 2020 4 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

7. The St. Louis Couple

best halloween costumes 2020 21 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

8. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

best halloween costumes 2020 17 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

9. Instagram vs Reality

best halloween costumes 2020 19 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

10. The Karens

The Karen's

11. Amazing black light face paint

best halloween costumes 2020 23 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

12. Going as your cat

best halloween costumes 2020 2 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

13. When you’re only one who shows up to work in costume

best halloween costumes 2020 5 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

14. Alien abduction

best halloween costumes 2020 9 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

15. Slinky dog twins

best halloween costumes 2020 8 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

16. President with Secret Service

best halloween costumes 2020 6 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

17. Ministry of Silly Walks

best halloween costumes 2020 10 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

18. Dwight

best halloween costumes 2020 20 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

19. Gran

best halloween costumes 2020 16 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

20. He was Mario in 2018, then lost 220 pounds and went as Luigi this year

best halloween costumes 2020 22 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

21. Heavy metal band

best halloween costumes 2020 14 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

22. This is fine

best halloween costumes 2020 15 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

23. A year we’ll never forget

best halloween costumes 2020 11 The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)

 

