Nov 2, 2020
The Best Halloween Costumes of 2020 (So Far)
It’s been a weird year but that doesn’t mean people didn’t bring their A-game for Halloween. While the pics are still rolling in, these are our personal favs we’ve seen online so far.
This is an ongoing list that will be continually updated in the coming days, so please share any gems in the comments!
Most of these were found on /r/pics and /r/funny with a few from Instagram and Facebook sprinkled in. Enjoy!
1. Stand for something of fall for anything
2. That casting couch
3. Elton John
4. Rick Astley
5. Dirty Dancing
6. Aquaman
7. The St. Louis Couple
8. Ruth Bader Ginsburg
9. Instagram vs Reality
10. The Karens
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on
11. Amazing black light face paint
12. Going as your cat
13. When you’re only one who shows up to work in costume
14. Alien abduction
15. Slinky dog twins
16. President with Secret Service
17. Ministry of Silly Walks
18. Dwight
19. Gran
20. He was Mario in 2018, then lost 220 pounds and went as Luigi this year
21. Heavy metal band
22. This is fine
23. A year we’ll never forget
