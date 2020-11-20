Nov 20, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 605

20 IMAGES

Friday!
I really thought he was gonna do it for a sec
This pandemic got people bartering now
This couple nailed their pregnancy photoshoot
They say you can tell the age of a tree from its rings
In related news, this tree not only survived, it sprouted new trees
The horror
Chasing sunlight
Well this looks epic
When memes make you appreciate things on a deeper level
This is flawless
Queen’s gambit, so hot right now
Donut?
Tornado?
Calculus?
Nailed it
I need answers
Inspo
Real talk
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Nine of the Weirdest Penises in the Animal Kingdon
The Power of a South Pole Sunrise After Six Months of Darkness
Why Does Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Need To Be Kept Colder Than Antarctica?
Top Shots From the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year
‘You Could Compare It to a Picasso’: Pigeon Sells for $1.9 Million
Italian Police Use Lamborghini Huracan to Transport Kidney 300 Miles in Just Two Hours
Go Inside the Most Iconic Nightclubs in History
What’s Wrong with Jeb’s Brain?
What Myth is Still Widely Circulated as Truth?
The Last Children of Down Syndrome

 

5 VIDEOS

 

@zoewinterbourne

Fuck. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #JDWonderland #tiktoktraditions #comedy #funny #lockdown

♬ original sound – Chris Lorenc

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DO ONE FUN THING THIS WEEKEND

 

do birds ever just fly for fun tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 605

 

