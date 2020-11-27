The Shirk Report – Volume 606
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– The way this dog waits for a treat
– Nailed it
– Interesting
– How I got through high school math
– This black and white Santa costume
– Change my mind
– Like a BOSS
– Jumping on a ship in rough waters
– This week in things my body will never do
– So people that sell neon signs have the coolest briefcase ever
– Might have to do this on my next form
– Glad I’m not the only one
– Whoops
– Me this Thanksgiving when politics comes up
– It is what it is
– By the time you read this it won’t work anymore
– What a beautiful tribute
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– COVID is like running a marathon with no finish line. What does sports science say about how we can win it?
– Hyperbole and a Half is Back After a 7 Year Hiatus with a Story About Richard
– Elon Musk becomes world’s second richest person
– A Fishing Line Encircles Manhattan, Protecting Sanctity Of Sabbath
– What I learned about others when I lost my voice
– Patrick Mahomes Is No Longer Just a Phenom. He’s the GOAT in the Making.
– Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
– What Facebook Fed the Baby Boomers
– What Is the Sound of Thought?
– Gratitude in Six Words
5 VIDEOS + some piano
I’m not sure who this man is or where this vid has come from but he’s made my day 😂😂
Gets better with every view 😭 pic.twitter.com/cJQV9Xcg7i
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 24, 2020
SAVE YOUR ENERGY THIS WEEKEND
