Nov 27, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 606

the-friday-shirk-report

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The way this dog waits for a treat
Nailed it
Nailed it
Interesting
How I got through high school math
This black and white Santa costume
Change my mind
Like a BOSS
Jumping on a ship in rough waters
This week in things my body will never do
So people that sell neon signs have the coolest briefcase ever
Might have to do this on my next form
Glad I’m not the only one
Whoops
Me this Thanksgiving when politics comes up
It is what it is
By the time you read this it won’t work anymore
What a beautiful tribute
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

COVID is like running a marathon with no finish line. What does sports science say about how we can win it?
Hyperbole and a Half is Back After a 7 Year Hiatus with a Story About Richard
Elon Musk becomes world’s second richest person
A Fishing Line Encircles Manhattan, Protecting Sanctity Of Sabbath
What I learned about others when I lost my voice
Patrick Mahomes Is No Longer Just a Phenom. He’s the GOAT in the Making.
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
What Facebook Fed the Baby Boomers
What Is the Sound of Thought?
Gratitude in Six Words

 

5 VIDEOS + some piano

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SAVE YOUR ENERGY THIS WEEKEND

 

fair enough funny tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 606

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2020 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter