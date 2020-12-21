Watching This Artist Perfectly Match Any Color is Strangely Captivating
Fritz Proctor is an American artist currently based in Boston and Buffalo. The talented painter has amassed a huge following on TikTok and Instagram for his viral clips where he perfectly matches any color with paints from his palette.
For those in the Buffalo area, Proctor currently has a solo exhibition at the BAM! (Buffalo Art Movement) gallery running from December 18 – February 12th, 2021, entitled ‘Upon the Cave’.
To see more fantastic art and paint matching clips, check him out at the links below!
@fritzdoesart
“Salmon Pink” Paint Mixing ASMR #HaventSeen #MakeItMagical #PlantTikTok #haventseen #SALMON #salmonpink #paintmixingasmr #color #million #wap
“Copper” paint mixing ASMR #COPPER #paint #art #artworld #paintmixingasmr #paintmixing #artist #oilpaint #acrylics #oils #oiloncanvas #wap #brown
“Thai Basil” Paint Mixing ASMR #THAI #basil #green #thaibasil #greenscreen #painting #StrikeAPosay #LoveStory #vintage #color #arttok #paintmixing
“Vintage Orange” Paint mixing ASMR#Artmas #StrikeAPosay #DejaTuHuella #painting #vintage #makeitmagical #asmr #newyork #art #million #color #niagara
