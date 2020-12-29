Dec 29, 2020
Infinity Coffee Table in the Making by Logan Wilson
Check out this mesmerizing infinity table by Logan Wilson. The work in progress was recently shared on reddit where many people were entranced by following the lines and trying to find a beginning/end point.
Many people also wondered about the table’s integrity, remarking the design would likely be springy and flex under too much weight. It would be interesting to know how solid/thick the metal is and how stable the finished product is.
As the top voted comment says: “This sleek design is part of our spring collection”
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: ART, DESIGN, PICTURE OF THE DAY
Tags: · design, furniture, metal, patterns, product design, surreal, trippy
Comments