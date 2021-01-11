Jan 11, 2021

Austin, Texas Got Nearly 2 Inches of Snow on Sunday

Photograph by Wendy Pack

 

Central Texas had a Sunday to remember as a huge snowstorm brought upwards of 7.5 inches to places like Cisco and Lubbock (source). The city of Austin received 1.5 inches and the snow sent people outside for a brief reprieve. Snowmen could be seen everywhere and some people even went tobogganing.

While light snowfalls are not uncommon in Texas, heavy snowfalls like the ones seen Sunday are far rarer and several local snowfall records were set during yesterday’s storm.

Sunday’s unusual amount of snow was the result of an upper level disturbance coming in from the Pacific Northwest. The average January snowfall in Austin is 0.4 inches, according to the weather service. The record accumulation in Austin was 11 inches on Nov. 22-23 in 1937. [source]

 

 

Comments

