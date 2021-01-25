This Artist’s Bernie Sanders Mittens Crochet Went Viral So She’s Donating It to Charity
For the Internet, the biggest storyline of Biden’s inauguration was Bernie Sanders and his mittens. The memes took off at a velocity rarely seen these days. It spread so far and so fast, fatigue had set in even before the day’s end.
Enter Tobey King’s adorable ‘Bernie Sanders with mittens crochet doll’ to inject new and heartwarming life into the meme. After sharing her creation last Thursday, the miniature sanders crochet doll was everywhere online.
King actually adapted a Bernie Sanders pattern she created last year and updated it to include the jacket and mittens. As images of the 9 inch crochet doll continued to spread, King decided to use the newfound attention for a charitable cause, putting up the one-of-a-kind handmade doll for sale on eBay with 100% of the proceeds going towards one of Sanders’ personal favourite charities, Meals on Wheels.
The eBay auction ends tomorrow and is already at $15,500 at the time of this posting! Much respect to Tobey King, you rock!
Check out her crochet work on Instagram here.
