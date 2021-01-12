Jan 11, 2021

Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 16 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

 

In an ongoing series entitled, “Icons Unmasked”, artist and illustrator Alex Solis imagines what the true identities of famous characters in tv and film might be.

The Wisconsin-based artist uses a wacom tablet to draw his digital illustrations and he has amassed a huge following online for his entertaining artworks.

For those interested, Alex has an upcoming show starting January 29th, at Gallery1988 in Los Angeles, where prints will be available. Below you will find some of our personal favorites, but you can find dozens more on his Instagram page.

 

ALEX SILAS (@alexmdc)
Website | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

 

 

1.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 13 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

2.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 12 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

3.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 15 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

4.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 4 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

5.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 10 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

6.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 2 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

7.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 7 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

8.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 1 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

9.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 14 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

10.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 9 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

11.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 6 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

12.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 5 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

13.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 11 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

14.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 8 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

15.

icons unmasked by alex solis alexmdc 3 Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations

Comments

