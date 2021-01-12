Artist Unmasks Famous Characters in Hilarious Series of Illustrations
In an ongoing series entitled, “Icons Unmasked”, artist and illustrator Alex Solis imagines what the true identities of famous characters in tv and film might be.
The Wisconsin-based artist uses a wacom tablet to draw his digital illustrations and he has amassed a huge following online for his entertaining artworks.
For those interested, Alex has an upcoming show starting January 29th, at Gallery1988 in Los Angeles, where prints will be available. Below you will find some of our personal favorites, but you can find dozens more on his Instagram page.
