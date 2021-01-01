The Shirk Report – Volume 611
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Happy New Year!
– This seems on brand for the current state of things
– You know it’s cold when
– Someone’s about to get proposed too!
– An the award for best xmas wrapping goes to: this hamburger | this disguised jacket
– The year is 2030
– This license plate
– Let’s marvel at nature shall we?
– In the middle of a cloud sandwich
– These gorgeous macaws in flight in Costa Rica
– They managed to get everyone in the group pic!
– Lay the groundwork by letting them taste hot sauce once
– I learned a lot about myself this year
– Someone’s gotta do it
– Two great memes together at last
– Every year he gets an updated version for xmas
– Never thought of it that way
– Let’s try it another way this year
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– TIME’s Top 100 Photos of 2020
– To determine if a hot dog is a sandwich, you must first define your boundary conditions
– The very real, totally bizarre bucatini shortage of 2020
– The strangest medical cases of 2020
– Making a digital clock in Google Sheets
– The Search for the Greatest Sports Car of All Time
– How to keep the smart speaker you got for the holidays and still keep some of your privacy, too
– What happens when a 14-year-old superfan writes to his favorite NBA and WNBA stars in the bubble?
– COVID Love Story: Can A Malawian Bachelor And A Dutch Bachelorette Make It?
– The 50 Best Podcasts of 2020
5 VIDEOS + demon blaine
HAPPY NEW YEAR Y’ALL
