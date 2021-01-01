Jan 1, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 611

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Happy New Year!
This seems on brand for the current state of things
You know it’s cold when
Someone’s about to get proposed too!
– An the award for best xmas wrapping goes to: this hamburger | this disguised jacket
The year is 2030
This license plate
Let’s marvel at nature shall we?
In the middle of a cloud sandwich
These gorgeous macaws in flight in Costa Rica
They managed to get everyone in the group pic!
Lay the groundwork by letting them taste hot sauce once
I learned a lot about myself this year
Someone’s gotta do it
Two great memes together at last
Every year he gets an updated version for xmas
Never thought of it that way
Let’s try it another way this year
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

TIME’s Top 100 Photos of 2020
To determine if a hot dog is a sandwich, you must first define your boundary conditions
The very real, totally bizarre bucatini shortage of 2020
The strangest medical cases of 2020
Making a digital clock in Google Sheets
The Search for the Greatest Sports Car of All Time
How to keep the smart speaker you got for the holidays and still keep some of your privacy, too
What happens when a 14-year-old superfan writes to his favorite NBA and WNBA stars in the bubble?
COVID Love Story: Can A Malawian Bachelor And A Dutch Bachelorette Make It?
The 50 Best Podcasts of 2020

 

5 VIDEOS + demon blaine

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HAPPY NEW YEAR Y’ALL

 

HAPPY NEW YEAR Y'ALL

 

