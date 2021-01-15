The Shirk Report – Volume 613
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– This year’s gonna be different
– Another day ruined
– Holy crap it happened
– When an unwritten rule gains official recognition
– Each year brings us one step closer
– An Eden’s whale, trap feeding in the Gulf of Thailand
– Sibling kittens, stalking in unison
– An innocent bird, trained in the dark arts
– New marketing slogan?
– I think he got on the wrong flight
– This kid’s going places
– This lightbulb is awesome
– Brilliant!
– Solar power by the sun, wind-powered by passing vehicles
– Anyone else guilty? | Also Spotify
– The cheese must flow
– Okay fine I’ll try
– A take so wholesome, it makes you smile
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Lost Passwords Lock Millionaires Out of Their Bitcoin Fortunes | Man offers Newport council £50m if it helps find bitcoins in landfill
– Wikipedia is twenty. It’s time to start covering it better.
– The 10 Most Astonishing Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
– The polar vortex is about to split in two. But what does that actually mean?
– Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for $5.2M, breaking all-time record for trading cards
– No Meetings, No Deadlines, No Full-Time Employees
– The World’s Largest—and America’s Priciest—Home Is Ready for Its Close-up
– Dave Grohl’s teenage obsessions: ‘I learned drums by arranging pillows on my floor’
– How Neil Sheehan Got the Pentagon Papers
– The Unsettling Truth About the ‘Mostly Harmless’ Hiker
5 VIDEOS
HERE’S TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WEEK
