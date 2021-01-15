Jan 15, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 613

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
This year’s gonna be different
Another day ruined
Holy crap it happened
When an unwritten rule gains official recognition
Each year brings us one step closer
An Eden’s whale, trap feeding in the Gulf of Thailand
Sibling kittens, stalking in unison
An innocent bird, trained in the dark arts
New marketing slogan?
I think he got on the wrong flight
This kid’s going places
This lightbulb is awesome
Brilliant!
Solar power by the sun, wind-powered by passing vehicles
Anyone else guilty? | Also Spotify
The cheese must flow
Okay fine I’ll try
A take so wholesome, it makes you smile
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Lost Passwords Lock Millionaires Out of Their Bitcoin Fortunes | Man offers Newport council £50m if it helps find bitcoins in landfill
Wikipedia is twenty. It’s time to start covering it better.
The 10 Most Astonishing Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
The polar vortex is about to split in two. But what does that actually mean?
Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for $5.2M, breaking all-time record for trading cards
No Meetings, No Deadlines, No Full-Time Employees
The World’s Largest—and America’s Priciest—Home Is Ready for Its Close-up
Dave Grohl’s teenage obsessions: ‘I learned drums by arranging pillows on my floor’
How Neil Sheehan Got the Pentagon Papers
The Unsettling Truth About the ‘Mostly Harmless’ Hiker

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WEEK

 

chicken looking at chicken crossing sign The Shirk Report – Volume 613

 

