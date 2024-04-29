Guy Keeps Sending His Ex DoorDash In An Attempt To Win Her Back. – ‘Please stop wasting your money on me.’
by Laura Lynott
The saying goes ‘Food is the best way to a man’s heart,’ but of course, it can be the same way to a woman’s also
And heartbreak can leave some of us desperately looking for ways to rekindle the romance.
TikToker @userabaoowiieb told her followers how she’d broken up with her boyfriend seven months ago – yet he was sending DoorDash food orders to her in a bid to win her back.
Yeesh – there’s something really sad about this – and the guy seems oblivious this expensive romantic act just ain’t working!
“Another DoorDash from my ex. For context, (he) and I broke up seven months ago. I haven’t talked to him since and he’s been buying me… and love bombing me.”
The TikToker showed her followers the food he’d just sent – including grapes, string cheese, tomatoes, Sour Patch Kids, a mango, kiwis, a protein drink, slightly old looking bananas and a Mini Babybel cheese.
“These are all of my favorite foods and just things I like to snack on when I study.”
Despite the apparent kindness, she just wants him to pack it in.
“It’s nice but if you’re watching this, please stop wasting your money on me. Like, I’m not gonna, like, change my mind.”
Let’s hope he starts saving his cash and that she can get some peace!
Watch the full clip here:
@userabaoowiieb
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
People are concerned!
Fear about free deliveries from exes.
The grass is always greener and all of that.
This seems like a funny and sad thing on the surface.
I do worry, though, that it could get scary fast.
