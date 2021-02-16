The First (1896) and Last (1972) Self-Portrait of Pablo Picasso
Pablo Picasso (25 October 1881 – 8 April 1973) was truly prolific. Widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, he was also extremely productive and is thought to have made about 50,000 artworks during his lifetime, including: paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, and ceramics. [source]
Throughout his lifetime, Picasso frequently painted self-portraits. Seen above is his first documented self-portrait in 1896 when he was only 15 years old, and his last known self-portrait, drawn on July 3rd, 1972, when he was 90 years old. And in between, some 50,000+ artworks… incredible!
[h/t Mackelowsky on reddit]
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: ART, BEST OF, HISTORY
Tags: · art, comparison, drawing, history, illustration, now and then, painting, picasso
Comments