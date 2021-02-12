Feb 12, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 617

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Life ever just kick you in the ass?
Dude wtf, no fair!
The courtroom sketch this story deserved
They did the math
I miss concerts more than anything
This Bonsai forest is incredible
This tumbleweed tornado is incredibly terrifying
This is just terrifying
I’m not even mad, that’s amazing
So how about that Super Bowl?
Big Uber Brain
The best
Thanks tips| lol at these leaving my body memes
Omg I thought that was his eyes for a second
Here are some puppies to recalibrate
Ah the old ‘wake up and pretend like you have no idea what happened trick’
The crispy truth | Always room for improvement
Who’s with me?
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Bitcoin consumes ‘more electricity than Argentina’
‘Office Space’: How Mike Judge Brought Flair and Red Staplers to the World
The Unlikeliest Pandemic Success Story
The computers rejecting your job application
Chessformer is a grid-based puzzle platformer with Chess pieces
A French Nun Turns 117 After Knocking Down Covid-19
Earth at a Cute Angle
The Zoo Economy
Did the Pandemic Solve One of Sports’ Weirdest Mysteries?
There Are Two Kinds of Happy People

 

HAPPY VALENTINE’S YOU LOVELY PEOPLE

 

