Feb 19, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 618

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Have a seat
Return to sender
Confession time
Give me something to taste stat!
Imagine you’re on you’re way to work and this happens
What is this sorcery?
This guy slings
Take me wherever this is
Maybe I’m not who I think I am | Maybe I’m a cybernetic organism, living tissue over a metal endoskeleton
I will stand with you
Check out this 3D tattoo
This couple’s cosplay is awesome
Best/Worst spotter ever
Make it stop
Hahaha this is such a random addition to an already random vid
Who remembers? | Furthemore
The key is compromise
Find you a tool that does it all
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

An Oral History of Wikipedia, the Web’s Encyclopedia
In A Year Without Parades, Mardi Gras In New Orleans Is All About House Floats
Why I’ve tracked every single piece of clothing I’ve worn for three years
Death to the Inspirational News Story
Vaccinations and the impact of COVID-19 using continuously-updated data for Israel
How to be a genius
The Type of Love That Makes People Happiest
Instagram Fruit: The secret behind Del Monte’s Pink Pineapple
The Top 1% of Americans Have Taken $50 Trillion From the Bottom 90% Since 1975
Why you can’t play on history’s most thrilling piece of playground equipment

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HAVE A FLY WEEKEND

 

winter of discount tent 91 The Shirk Report – Volume 618

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter