The Shirk Report – Volume 618
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Have a seat
– Return to sender
– Confession time
– Give me something to taste stat!
– Imagine you’re on you’re way to work and this happens
– What is this sorcery?
– This guy slings
– Take me wherever this is
– Maybe I’m not who I think I am | Maybe I’m a cybernetic organism, living tissue over a metal endoskeleton
– I will stand with you
– Check out this 3D tattoo
– This couple’s cosplay is awesome
– Best/Worst spotter ever
– Make it stop
– Hahaha this is such a random addition to an already random vid
– Who remembers? | Furthemore
– The key is compromise
– Find you a tool that does it all
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– An Oral History of Wikipedia, the Web’s Encyclopedia
– In A Year Without Parades, Mardi Gras In New Orleans Is All About House Floats
– Why I’ve tracked every single piece of clothing I’ve worn for three years
– Death to the Inspirational News Story
– Vaccinations and the impact of COVID-19 using continuously-updated data for Israel
– How to be a genius
– The Type of Love That Makes People Happiest
– Instagram Fruit: The secret behind Del Monte’s Pink Pineapple
– The Top 1% of Americans Have Taken $50 Trillion From the Bottom 90% Since 1975
– Why you can’t play on history’s most thrilling piece of playground equipment
5 VIDEOS
HAVE A FLY WEEKEND
