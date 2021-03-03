Mar 17, 2021

A 3D Card Sculpture Made by Carefully Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck

3D Card Sculpture Made by Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck 5 A 3D Card Sculpture Made by Carefully Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck

 

In this interesting artwork, artist “Cardboard Creationism” intricately carves an entire deck of cards to reveal a 3D version of the pattern found on the back of a playing card.

Every time he cuts a card he makes it more detailed, eventually stacking all 52 back into the pack and creating a kind of ‘relief’. No glue or adhesive is used, just an X-Acto knife and a steady hand. You can see a timelapse of the process below along with some additional close-ups.

If you’re interested in seeing more and having your own, check him out at the links below!

 

CARDBOARD CREATIONISM
Etsy | Instagram | YouTube

 

 

 

 

3D Card Sculpture Made by Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck 1 A 3D Card Sculpture Made by Carefully Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck

CARDBOARD CREATIONISM
Etsy | Instagram | YouTube

 

3D Card Sculpture Made by Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck 3 A 3D Card Sculpture Made by Carefully Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck

CARDBOARD CREATIONISM
Etsy | Instagram | YouTube

 

3D Card Sculpture Made by Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck 2 A 3D Card Sculpture Made by Carefully Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck

CARDBOARD CREATIONISM
Etsy | Instagram | YouTube

 

3D Card Sculpture Made by Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck 4 A 3D Card Sculpture Made by Carefully Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck

CARDBOARD CREATIONISM
Etsy | Instagram | YouTube

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: ART, BEST OF, DESIGN
Tags: · , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter