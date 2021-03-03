Mar 17, 2021
A 3D Card Sculpture Made by Carefully Cutting and Stacking an Entire Deck
In this interesting artwork, artist “Cardboard Creationism” intricately carves an entire deck of cards to reveal a 3D version of the pattern found on the back of a playing card.
Every time he cuts a card he makes it more detailed, eventually stacking all 52 back into the pack and creating a kind of ‘relief’. No glue or adhesive is used, just an X-Acto knife and a steady hand. You can see a timelapse of the process below along with some additional close-ups.
If you’re interested in seeing more and having your own, check him out at the links below!
