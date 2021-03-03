Photographer Waits 6 Months to Capture This Rare Black Leopard at Night
It took wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas six months to capture the once-in-a-lifetime shot, but he got it.
In an amazingly detailed blog post, Burrard-Lucas says he has increasingly specialized in photographing wildlife at night—a glimpse into a night-time kingdom where nocturnal creatures such as hyenas, leopards and lions are in their true element.
For those curious, the image was captured with strategically placed remote cameras in Laikipia County, Kenya. Specific photo settings were: f/5.6, ISO 1600, 30 seconds, 23mm. If you want to learn more about how Will got the shot, I highly recommend you check out his blog post.
Some of these images and many other never-before-seen pictures of the leopard appear in his new book, The Black Leopard, out now! Hand-signed copies are available here and additional purchase options listed here.
