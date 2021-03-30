Mar 30, 2021
Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)
Twitter user Joaquim Campa (@joaquimcampa) recently shared a gallery of ‘satisfying shadows for perfectionists’ and we have to agree, they are indeed quite satisfying. Other users replied with their own submissions and a lovely twitter thread came to be.
Satisfying shadows for perfectionists pic.twitter.com/6JibDWXlqm
— Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) March 18, 2021
Below you will find our personal favourites and an added bonus from the archives. Enjoy!
[@joqquimcampa via Kottke]
😂
Bonus: Frost Shadow!
