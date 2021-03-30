Mar 30, 2021

Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

perfect shadows 8 Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

 

Twitter user Joaquim Campa (@joaquimcampa) recently shared a gallery of ‘satisfying shadows for perfectionists’ and we have to agree, they are indeed quite satisfying. Other users replied with their own submissions and a lovely twitter thread came to be.
 

 
Below you will find our personal favourites and an added bonus from the archives. Enjoy!

[@joqquimcampa via Kottke]

 

 

perfect shadows 4 Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

 

perfect shadows 3 Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

 

perfect shadows 5 Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

 

perfect shadows 2 Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

 

perfect shadows 6 Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

 

😂

perfect shadows 1 Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

 

Bonus: Frost Shadow!

perfect shadows 7 Satisfying Shadows for Perfectionists (7 Photos)

 

